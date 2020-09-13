Dry edible beans: 25% further along than 2019 growth data

Corn
According to the Sept. 8 USDA Crop Progress Report, 100% of Nebraska grown corn has reached the dough stage, 7% further along than 2019 data and 4% further along than the four year average. The USDA reports 84% of corn to have reached the dent stage, 19% further along than 2019 data and 9% further along than the four year average. As of Sept. 8, 27% of corn has reached maturity, 20% further along than 2019 crop data. Of corn grown in the state, the USDA reports 41% of corn to be in good condition, 22% in fair condition, 21% in excellent condition, 10% in poor condition and 6% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
The USDA reports 37% of soybeans grown in the state to have dropping leaves, significantly ahead of 2019 data by 32% and 20% ahead of the four year average. Of soybeans in the state, the USDA indicates 45% of the crop to be in good condition, 22% in fair condition, 18% in excellent condition, 10% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
As of Sept. 8, the USDA reports 78% of sorghum to have reached the coloring stage, 18% further along than 2019 data and 5% ahead of the four year average. The USDA indicates 12% of sorghum to have reached the mature stage, 11% further along than 2019 data and 4% ahead of the four year average. According to the USDA, the 2020 sorghum crop has not reached full maturity for harvest, in line with the four year average. The USDA reports 31% of crop to be in good condition, 29% in fair condition, 26% in excellent condition, 9% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.
Oats
According to the USDA, 100% of Nebraska’s oat crop has been harvested, consistent with 2019 data and the USDA’s four year average.
Dry edible beans
The USDA reports 95% of dry edible beans to have reached the setting pod stage. According to the USDA, 45% of beans have reached the dropping leaves stage, 25% ahead of 2019 USDA data. Of dry edible beans, the USDA reports 66% of beans to be in good condition, 18% in excellent condition, 14% in fair condition, 1% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Winter Wheat
The USDA reports 2% of next years winter wheat crop to be planted, 1% behind 2019 data and 2% ahead of the USDA’s four year average.
Pasture and Range Condition
According to the USDA 26% of Nebraska’s pasture and range land is in fair condition, 26% in poor condition, 23% in very poor condition, 22% in good condition and 3% in excellent condition. The majority of pasture and range condition remains in fair to poor condition similar to previous week's data.
Topsoil Moisture
As of Sept. 8, the USDA reports 39% of topsoil to have short moisture levels, 34% with very short moisture levels, 26% with adequate moisture levels and 1% with surplus moisture levels. In comparison to last weeks data, topsoil moisture levels have experienced a 7% decline in comparison to last week's crop progress report data.
Subsoil Moisture
The USDA reports 37% of subsoil to have short moisture levels, 32% with adequate moisture levels, 30% with very short moisture levels and 1% with a moisture surplus. In comparison to last weeks crop report data, subsoil moisture has experienced a slight decline with 7% more of subsoil to have very short moisture values.
