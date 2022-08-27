Dry edible beans blooming near last year's numbers

Crop progress and conditions for the week ending Aug. 21

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Aug. 21 show there were 6.3 days of suitable fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Topsoil moisture supplies on average for the week shifted to 43% very short, 36% short, 21% adequate and zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies trended similarly by changing to 40% very short, 39% short, 21% adequate with no surplus.

Corn condition shifted to 14% very poor, 16% poor, 28% fair, 31% good and 11% excellent. Corn silking was complete corn in dough was at 78%, behind 88% last year and the 85% average. Dented doubled at 39%, near 38% last year and the average. Corn reaching maturity was at 3%, near 1% last year and the average.

Sorghum condition changed to 20% very poor, 32% poor, 28% fair, 15% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed jumped to 75%, well behind 95% last year and the 94% average. Coloring rated at 17%, well behind 33% last year and 32% average.

Soybean condition remained similar to last week at 9% very poor, 13% poor, 32% fair, 36% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was at 93%, near last year’s 92% and the 90% average. Soybeans dropping leaves was just beginning at 3%, near 4% last year and the 2% average.

Dry edible bean condition held with previous weeks at 4% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 63% good and 1% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming moved to 96%, near 94% last year. Setting pods was at 67% well behind 89% last year. Pasture and range conditions shifted to 53% very poor, 28% poor, 15% fair, 4% good with now zero excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming temperatures were again above average across the state for the week ending Aug. 21.

Topsoil moisture supplies were affected and changed to 45% very short, 36% short, 19% adequate with zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies changed from the previous week to 48% very short, 39% short, 13% adequate with zero surplus.

Barley had nearly completed changing color and maturity increased to 83%, behind last year’s 93% but at the 84% average. Barley harvested was 77%, ahead of 70% last year and the 64% average.

Dry edible beans were nearly complete done blooming and setting pods was at 89%, behind 93% last year but ahead of the average at 85%. Dry edible beans turning color moved to 8%, well behind 36% last year and the 26% average.

Winter wheat harvested increased to 87%, well behind complete last year and the average.

Corn silked was nearly complete at 97%, on track with last year the average at 95%. Corn in dough was at 55%, near 56% last year and equal to the average.

Alfalfa second cutting moved to 55% complete, well behind 84% last year and the 83% average. Other hay first cutting was at 95% harvested, behind complete last year and the average.