What challenges are facing dryland crop and livestock production on the High Plains? How is research by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln addressing the challenges? What are the lessons from that research?

A public meeting in Sidney on Feb. 14, will address these questions and related topics. “Dryland Production in the High Plains” is the theme of the morning meeting. After lunch, results from the wheat TAPS competition will be announced and the annual meeting of the advisory committee for the UNL High Plains Ag Lab (HPAL) north of Sidney will take place.

The morning session will feature updates on research conducted at HPAL and information about emerging issues of concern to agriculture in the High Plains. Researchers from the Panhandle R&E Center will discuss topics on tillage and soil health, sawfly management, wheat fertility, cattle supplementation, fallow replacement, crop rotations, weed management, winter barley, and more.

The morning session starts with coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m. at Western Nebraska Community College, 371 South College Dr., Sidney. The public is welcome, and lunch will be provided. Questions about the meeting can be directed toward Farm Manager Jake Hansen by calling the Ag Lab at 308-254-3918 or email at jhansen19@unl.edu.

Presentations and business items begin at 9 a.m. and will occupy the morning followed by lunch.