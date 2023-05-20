A Wildfire Recovery Field Tour will be held on Friday, June 9, to examine the 2022 wildfires' effects on grasslands and ranges in Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of the Platte River Basin Environment and Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area.

The group will meet at the PRBE property on Carter Canyon Road at 9 a.m., and a discussion will be held with observations in the field. The next stop will be in Redington, at 11:30 a.m.

Participants can attend both events or choose one that will fit their schedule. Snacks will be provided.

The event is free, but registration is appreciated by calling 308-632-1230.

Speakers include:

— Mitch Stephenson and Aaron Berger, UNL, Welcome and opening on wildfire recovery on rangelands

— Georgette Jordening, NRCS, opportunities to improve recovery following wildfire

— Representatives of NPNRD, Reseeding fire lines

—Derek Sebastian, ENVU, new herbicide options for cheatgrass on rangelands.

An FSA representative is also planned to be among the presenters.

Sponsors are Nebraska Extension, Platte River Basin Environments, North Platte Natural Resource District, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and Envu.