Electronic Inspections on the horizon for Nebraska Beef Producers

The focus of the E-Inspection Subcommittee is to provide insight to the NBC staff as to how an electronic inspection program could work for each of the different producer types while maintaining the integrity of the Brand Laws. This information will serve as the foundation for a system that will create greater efficiencies; minimize field staff travel and time; decrease producer expenses; reduce scheduling impediments for producers; improve access to documentation; be able to add value on existing EID usage at operations; and streamline the inspection process for non-change of ownership movements.