Erdman offers Unicam bill to pay agland owners more under eminent domain

State Sen. Steve Erdman says his own experience with the Heartland Expressway project shows farmers and ranchers don’t get nearly enough when eminent domain takes their land.

The District 47 lawmaker Thursday introduced Legislative Bill 394, which would greatly expand the range of costs landowners would receive if state or local governments seize their land for various public purposes.

Erdman, who farms south of Nebraska Highway L-62A north of Bayard in northwest Morrill County, said the bill in part reflects what he himself expects to face when two lanes are added to the highway for the Heartland Expressway.

Efforts have been under way since the 1990s to provide a four-lane highway most of the way through the Panhandle between Denver and Rapid City, South Dakota.

It includes four-lane stretches of Nebraska Highway 71 from Kimball to Gering and Scottsbluff and U.S. Highway 26 from Scottsbluff to Minatare. State officials last fall dedicated another four-lane segment on U.S. 385 between Alliance and the Nebraska L-62A junction.

Erdman told the North Platte Telegraph before the 2023 session opened Jan. 4 that the Nebraska Department of Transportation might only take 3 or 4 acres of his land south of the highway linking U.S. 26 and 385.

But the way center pivots operate, he said, means he’ll effectively lose 20 acres of production capability to the four-lane project.

“How much is it worth to me that you forced me to sell something I don’t want to sell?” Erdman said.

LB 394 would require the government seizing agland to pay twice the land’s fair market value, compared with basic fair market value for other land.

The government would continue to pay the landowner’s abstracting expenses and “reasonable severance damages.” In the case of agland, the bill says, the latter would have to include the replacement cost of homes, garages, sheds, barns, wells, septic systems, fences and other permanent structures.

Also Thursday, first-year Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering introduced his first bill, LB 342, which would lengthen the registration term for home inspectors from one to two years.

In other bills introduced Thursday by western Nebraska senators:

Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer and Erdman proposed in Legislative Resolution 21 that senators create a special Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Study Committee. Senators on such a panel would explore the feasibility of retrofitting or converting fossil fuel power plants to be powered by miniature nuclear reactors, a concept in its infancy worldwide.

Erdman introduced LB 397, a fresh version of a bill he offered in 2021 to relocate Nebraska Game and Parks Commission headquarters from Lincoln to Sidney. He said then it would make commission staff more responsive to western constituents, adding that they could be housed in Sidney’s former Cabela’s headquarters.

Brewer and Erdman introduced the Nebraska Pheasant Restoration Act (LB 400), which would require Game and Parks to pay a $10 bounty for each pheasant predator killed between March 1 and July 1. People 16 and older could gain a permanent fur-harvesting permit and habitat stamp to participate.

LB 396, introduced by Erdman, resumes an effort by former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte to require sale of surface land of water augmentation projects while retaining the land’s water rights. Groene’s successor, Sen. Mike Jacobson, is a cosponsor of the bill aimed mainly at southern Lincoln County’s 11-year-old NCORPE project that diverts groundwater into the Platte and Republican river basins.