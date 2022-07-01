 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Scottsbluff Star-Herald Online is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Nebraska Community College Foundation

Estimated crop water usage for upcoming week

  • 0
Estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops

Estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops
The estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops for the previous week and the upcoming week is shown in this table. It is based on data gathered by and calculations made by Gary Stone, Nebraska Extension educator, and Dr. Xin Qiao, Extension Irrigation and Water Management Specialist, both based at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.
 
Crop water use will vary across the Panhandle due to variation in temperature and precipitation events.
 

People are also reading…

Crop water use will assist growers with irrigation scheduling and efficient water use.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Federal agencies reverse Trump limits on habitat protection

Federal agencies reverse Trump limits on habitat protection

The Biden administration is dropping a rule adopted under former President Donald Trump that limited which lands and waters could be designated as critical habitat for imperiled animals and plants. The government wrote a definition of “habitat” under the Endangered Species Act shortly before Trump left office. It prevented federal agencies from selecting areas for protection that don’t presently meet a species’ needs — even if those places might be suitable in the future because of restoration work or natural changes. Biden administration officials say the definition limited agencies' ability to make habitat protection decisions based on science.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News