EWC rodeo coach Jake Clark hanging up his spurs after 25 years

063022-ssh-new-farm-jakeclark-p1.jpg

EWC rodeo coach Jake Clark points to a note left in his office by one of his Lancer Rodeo team members. Clark said the past student had shared news of qualifying for the Pro Rodeo National Finals on a note when he was out of the office.

As the 2021-22 rodeo season came to an end, Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) rodeo coach Jake Clark stepped down after 25 memorable years leading the Lancer team.

“I had an amazing time. I just had a blast all 25 years of coaching,” Clark said. “I really enjoyed it and I couldn’t have asked for a better job.”

Clark grew up in a rodeo family, following in the footsteps of older brothers and a sister competing in youth and high school rodeo events across the Panhandle. He graduated from Hemingford High School and continued a college career path pursuing rodeo at EWC. During his time as student competitor, he qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in tie down roping and team roping.

063022-ssh-new-farm-jakeclark-p4.jpg

EWC rodeo coach Jake Clark coached 112 national qualifiers during his 25 years at the helm of the Lancer Rodeo program; never missing a year of having national qualifier(s). In this photo, Clark (at right) after check in gives the team a quick orientation of the facility.

“It’s just what we did, we didn’t go to Disneyland but did youth rodeos and high school rodeos,” Clark said. “Then college rodeos and then I did rodeo professionally for a while. But I always had a backup plan, other employment.”

He moved on to join the Chadron State College rodeo team, qualified again for the College National Finals Rodeo and earned a teaching degree.

“I was like a lot of college freshmen, I just kind of took everything my first year because I just wasn’t sure what I wanted to be,” Clark said. “I had a few really good teachers and I just felt drawn to that.”

He taught at a small high school for a brief period of time before he was encouraged to apply for the Lancer rodeo coach position when it became available.

063022-ssh-new-farm-jakeclark-p7.jpg

The Lancer Rodeo program hosted many rodeo camps and fun events throughout the years. Coach Jake Clark smiles during a basketball half-time event that encouraged involvement from students and the community as they roped and ran relays.

“I think I was 28 when I came home,” Clark said. “I had a great time teaching high school but I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to wake up and play cowboy with a bunch of outstanding young adults every day.”

He led the Lancer rodeo team through 25 years of recruiting, practicing and competing guided by his rodeo knowledge, values and teaching experience.

“You just encourage them,” Clark said. “I’ve always focused on encouragement, inducing confidence and trying to help them learn how to win with the skills they have.”

Throughout his 25 years coaching, Clark has seen many Lancers qualify for the College National Finals. Several have finished in the top 10 in the nation and some went on to rodeo professionally. Though Clark’s role was rodeo coach, he said part of his job was to encourage his team to do something great every day. It could be something great in the arena or out; like studying for a test, working at a job or simply being a great friend. Clark also encouraged his team to complete a college degree and to see the big picture, their future, after college rodeo.

063022-ssh-new-farm-jakeclark-p6.jpg

EWC rodeo coach Jake Clark interviewed with media outlets many times over the years. This interview came at the conclusion of one of the 25 Lancer Rodeos Clark produced. The Lancer Rodeo earned the Central Rocky Mountain Region “Rodeo of the Year” multiple times over the years.

“I’m just so proud of all my alumni, whether they went on to rodeo or went into business, raising kids and just being great people,” he said. “I’m proud of that and that’s the bigger picture. Everybody wants to win, but in the long run, it’s getting that education and giving yourself more opportunities.”

Clark said he always looked forward to the arrival of the new team at the start of the season and helping the young adults reach their goals to succeed in the arena and in life. He said he is excited to see the next chapter for the Lancer rodeo team unfold while he remains at EWC in a teaching capacity.

“You know, the rodeo sport never leaves you,” Clark said. “And, I get to stay here at the school that I believe in. When you promote something for that long, you have to believe in it, too, and I do.

“This school is awesome and I believe in everything that the school has done for its students. I’m gonna keep helping here, I’ll teach mostly math and they might have me teach a little bit of science.”

063022-ssh-new-farm-jakeclark-p5.jpg

Eastern Wyoming College rodeo coach Jake Clark (second from left) and the Lancer Rodeo Men’s Team at the 2013 College National Finals Rodeo. The men’s team of Troy Wilcox, Derek Weinreis, Cotey Hanson and Levi O’Keefe finished 4th in the nation.

Richard Patterson, EWC interim president, first met Clark when he returned to EWC in 2004.

“I was immediately struck by the changes he had brought about in the rodeo program. It was well organized and very professionally run. Jake is a humble man and doesn’t seek accolades, but I cannot say enough about what he did for EWC rodeo. He leaves big boots to fill as the rodeo coach, but I am very happy that he is continuing with us in the classroom. His talents and abilities will serve us well there, too.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

