Extension to offer succession planning workshop

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Extension will host a succession planning workshop in Scottsbluff for agricultural producers, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center, 4502 Ave I. It will be presented by Allan Vyhnalek, a farm and ranch succession educator with Nebraska Extension.

The workshop will offer background on good communications that are essential for families that are transitioning. It will also cover common mistakes made during the transition process, the importance of having a formal succession plan in place and essential considerations and tools for creating an agricultural estate plan.

Anyone considering or needing to plan a farm transition is encouraged to attend. Farm owners are encouraged to attend with their children and their children’s significant others.

The workshop is free, but registration is requested to ensure enough handout materials for participants. Please call 308-632-1230 to register.

For questions contact Jessica Groskopf, Extension Educator, Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center, 308-632-1247, jgroskopf2@unl.edu