Fair entry tags online for open class

Plan to enter exhibits for the 2022 Scotts Bluff County Fair, Monday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. for all home arts entries and Tuesday, Aug. 3, 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. for horticulture and floriculture entries so the entry is fresh for judging.

Entry tags are available online and at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Visit https://bit.ly/3RZs0mN, then, click on Open Class Home Arts Tags. Online entries are writeable or able to be typed on before you print them. Please check the fair book which is also online for the rules and the class number for the entry.

The item must be completed since the last fair. Please fill out your open class entry tags before you come to the fair to help expedite check-in and social distancing.

Any person who has a permanent address in Scotts Bluff County or is a member of a Scotts Bluff County Homemakers Club or a 4-H Club may enter.

This year the release is the same as 4-H from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.