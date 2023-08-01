Scotts Bluff County fair activities kicked off bright and early Monday morning with the market swine show at the livestock pavilion.

Competitors of all ages, from elementary to high school, showed their pigs, with the swine being differentiated based on weight classes, and grouped by age of the competitors.

Swine were judged on varying physical aspects from three different points of view: front, back, and side.

Judging the show was George Cooper, who traveled to the Scotts Bluff County area for the first time.

“I haven’t been around this area, but it’s nice,” he said. “...I thought the top end was very, very good. They could be competitive at any state fair in the country as far as that is. It was a tough show, and the top end was very good.”

Cooper explained how physical criteria determines a winner in the market show for the 4-H and FFA competitors.

“In a market show, you look for muscle and shape. There’s also bone and features and we have an instructional assignment that is one of the most important things to me, as a show judge— that they got to be able to walk and get up and down and keep all the extras like muscle and shape and spread and keep the ribs and head up also,” Cooper said.

Winning both of his classes was Waymond Banks from the Mitchell FFA chapter, with his 259-pound female swine; other competing chapters included Scottsbluff, Gering and Morrill.

“I won the 4-H showmanship and FFA showmanship. This year at fair is my fifth year, and this is probably my best outing at fair,” Banks said.

Banks, who is 15 years old and will be a sophomore at Mitchell High School also highlights what it takes to raise a winning swine.