Family Nature Club set to close out first season

Family Nature Club is a monthly program geared toward giving families interested in nature or exposing those that are curious to explore nature options within the community. The club has been meeting the first Saturday of every month at the Elks Shelter in Riverside Park and will be ending its first season with a final pollinator party on June 4 at Riverside Park.

“A lot of programs happen outside of town and may not be accessible for everyone,” Delanie Bruce, coordinator of the club, said. “People may not be interested in leaving town, especially on a Saturday with kids. So we are hosting this at Riverside Park, near the YMCA trail camp to show them that there is nature in town. They don’t have to go far to find nature and more importantly, they can connect with it.”

The program was initiated by Bruce in November 2021 to encourage adults, parents or grandparents, to explore the outdoors with kids of all ages. The family oriented program is a partnership between the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The club is organized by Bruce but she has incorporated the help of environmental educators and other volunteers.

“We really wanted a program that incorporated families and not just kids. Because a lot of times programs are mainly geared toward kids,” Bruce said. “We wanted it so kids and their adults can participate in activities together. Because that’s how students really get interested in nature and the environment is if their adults are participating with them.”

In its inaugural year, Bruce has led the program participants in a variety of nature exploration activities within walking distance of the Elks shelter. Every registered participant received a nature kit or drawstring backpack filled with nature supplies that Bruce adds to at the monthly meetings. Some of the take home items have included field guide brochures, magnifying glass, small insect container and a game tracks of Nebraska guide.

“I try to add something new to the kits each session that’s related to the program, the theme we’re doing each month,” She said.

The programs have included a walking trek to nearby ponds for macroinvertebrate dipping or looking for aquatic insects. One meeting was geared toward identifying trees and learning the reasons for their different layers. In a winter wonders session, participants delved into science and art by making snow and paint. The families have also gone on wildlife tracking and bird watching excursions walking throughout Riverside Park.

“We learned how to identify birds how to use binoculars and then went out and looked for birds on the river,” Bruce said. “Since we are a bird conservancy, Nebraska’s birds are the main focus, but not the only focus, of Family Nature Club.”

After each monthly session, families are sent home with a challenge to encourage them to continue exploring outdoor activities on their own.

“We send them home with monthly challenges to participate in another outdoor activity on their own whenever they choose in between the sessions to encourage families to keep going outside and doing more activities outside,” Bruce said.

The final meeting, a pollinator party, will include insect searching and learning about the significance of pollinators. Families will be making mini greenhouses out of egg cartons to take home with wildflower seeds to plant and watch for pollinators in their own backyards.

“We’ll be searching for different insects and pollinators and learning about why pollination is important, not just for the natural environment, but also for agriculture,” Bruce said. “I’ve seen some butterflies and moths so, fingers crossed, we are able to catch them.”

Family Nature Club will start with a second session the first Saturday of August and meet monthly throughout the school year ending in May. Bruce intends to incorporate field trips and an evening meeting as she expands the club. She has already made plans for bird outings to the Wildcat Hills to visit the bird banding station and Lake Minatare to explore Nebraska’s birds.

“I want to do a night program this next year because night hikes are just super fun,” Bruce said. “A lot of people don’t get to experience nighttime nature, people usually enjoy those a lot.”

The pollinator party will be on June 4 at 10 a.m. at the Elks Shelter in Riverside Park. Space is limited and registration is required at https://bit.ly/3a2vy5W.

For more information, contact Delanie Bruce at delanie.bruce@birdconservancy.org or 308-633-1013.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

