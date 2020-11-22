Farm Bureau president is still a full-time farmer

His trade message at home always includes that 95% of the world’s population lives outside the United States and Nebraskans produce much more grain and meat than can be used at home. “We export about one-third of everything we grow and raise in this state,” Nelson said.

Recent years have been tough for Nelson, as a farmer and Farm Bureau president.

“Almost all of the low points rolled into some high points,” he said. “The best example is the bomb cyclone in 2019 when we saw flooding in almost every basin in Nebraska and at record levels. This was something we’d never seen before in Nebraska.”

The speed and scope of the damage “certainly was a blow to farmers, ranchers and people living in small communities.”

Nelson was in Washington, D.C., on the bomb cyclone day, March 13, 2019, meeting with federal agency officials and Nebraska’s congressional delegation. “Different ones were starting to get calls about what was happening in Nebraska. The first stories were hard to believe,” he said.

He called the Nebraska Farm Bureau office to see what could be done, knowing that immediate help after natural disasters often goes to highly populated areas, not rural America.