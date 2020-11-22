Farm Bureau president looks at Trump, Biden differences

“Either way, we need to get agreements done,” Nelson added.

“The overall objective is to have a level playing field in trade without tariffs or restrictions on either side,” he said. “I’ve said many times that I don’t think tariffs are a good long-term trade strategy, but tariffs can provide leverage on a short-term basis.”

With little heard about trade from Biden, Nelson said, “Our hope would be that there’s a continuation of a desire to extend farm trade and grow trade of U.S. agriculture products around the world in every way possible.”

He’d like to see Marquette native Darci Vetter in a Biden Administration role.

As chief agricultural negotiator from 2014 to 2017 at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative — a Senate-confirmed President Barack Obama appointment with the rank of ambassador — she was responsible for negotiations that included the TPP and trade agreements with China, Japan and Brazil.

Nelson said Vetter did an outstanding job representing U.S. agriculture around the world.

“If Biden is the next president, I hope, believe, it would be good to have her and those like her in roles promoting agriculture,” he added.

