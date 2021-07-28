Farm chores become competition at Chore Time Relay

But the fun doesn’t stop there. In between relays, the Scottsbluff FFA Alumni will also be hosting the 1-Ton Tug-of-War competition, which Held said is a crowd pleaser.

“That’s a fun event on its own, because a lot of times we’ll have those teams of a whole bunch of little kids that will compete against three or four big strong guys, and it’s a battle of endurance,” he said. “The last couple of years, the little kids have won and then the crowd gets into it because they’re rooting for the little kids.”

Between the two events, the fairgrounds on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 3, will be buzzing with activity.

“There’s really not a dull moment in the action,” Held said.

Teams interested in participating in the Chore Time Relay Race should contact Held at 308-631-6616. To enter a team in the 1 Ton Tug-of-War contest, call 308-631-5609. Entries and fees are due by July 29.

The cost to attend the events is $8 per person at the gate. Held said it makes for a great night for the entire family.