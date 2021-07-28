Farm chores become competition at Chore Time Relay

ThirPrepare to see some staggering falls in the mud and tripping over plus-size chore boots at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds as the Scottsbluff FFA Alumni Chore Time Relay is back for its third year in a row.
The family fun event provides locals, friends, family and coworkers a chance to show off their skills in the four-person relay of farm chores. While organizer Alan Held won’t give away what chores teams will be doing this year, he said that they’ll be just as entertaining as years past.
“Last year ... the first person on each team had to put their head on a baseball bat, spin around 10 times, making themselves pretty dizzy, and then pick up a Lariat and then try to rope a calf head.”
That was just the first task. Other tasks included setting up irrigation tubes, throwing raw eggs and throwing bales of hay.
“We try to mix it up every year and come up with different things,” he said.
As team members go from task to task, they have to exchange their chore-time coveralls as a kind of baton for the relay. Teams are made of two females and two males of any age, and race head to head in a tournament fashion. Up to 16 teams can enter, and currently, Held said, he is sitting at around 12 teams. He’d like to fill the event up by July 29.
There are even some pretty high stakes on the line. Teams will be competing for monetary prizes, which have increased overall by $3,000, Held said.
But the fun doesn’t stop there. In between relays, the Scottsbluff FFA Alumni will also be hosting the 1-Ton Tug-of-War competition, which Held said is a crowd pleaser.
“That’s a fun event on its own, because a lot of times we’ll have those teams of a whole bunch of little kids that will compete against three or four big strong guys, and it’s a battle of endurance,” he said. “The last couple of years, the little kids have won and then the crowd gets into it because they’re rooting for the little kids.”
Between the two events, the fairgrounds on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 3, will be buzzing with activity.
“There’s really not a dull moment in the action,” Held said.
Teams interested in participating in the Chore Time Relay Race should contact Held at 308-631-6616. To enter a team in the 1 Ton Tug-of-War contest, call 308-631-5609. Entries and fees are due by July 29.
The cost to attend the events is $8 per person at the gate. Held said it makes for a great night for the entire family.
“It’s good, wholesome fun for the whole family,” he said. “We have adults participating, we have youngsters participating, and they’re local people. And so that’s what’s cool about it is we get to see our friends, family members, and so forth competing in this. ... If we know somebody that’s out there in the arena, that makes it that much more fun. Since it is all local, that’s what makes it really exciting.”