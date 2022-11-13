Farming continues into fourth generation for Bayard's Ryan Liakos

Ryan Liakos was raised on the family farm near Bayard, growing dry edible beans, sugar beets and corn while raising cattle. He may not have moved far from his childhood home but that was always the intention — Liakos has a passion for farming.

“I grew up on a farm, my dad’s, my entire life. It’s something I’ve liked to do since I was a little kid,” he said.

Farming in the valley has been in Liakos’ genes for generations. It began when his great-grandfather immigrated to the Bayard area with the intention of starting a farm.

“(Dad’s) grandparents came over to this country and started farming,” Liakos said. “I think it was Germany, where they came from, so I’d be the fourth generation.”

As a teenager, Liakos said he began exploring his interest in continuing a legacy in the agriculture industry. He worked part-time for area farmers. In college, he earned a degree in diversified agriculture.

“I graduated high school then went to Nebraska College of Technical Ag,” Liakos said. “I studied ag there and I’ve worked for a couple of farmers, too; so it’s just something that I’ve enjoyed doing my entire life.”

While at college, he primarily focused on agronomy studies but also included animal management courses to incorporate raising cattle into a farming career. Liakos’ father runs a small herd of cattle and Liakos himself is building a herd.

“I’ve got 20 or 25 head right now,” Liakos said. “When we get the corn out, we fence it and run our cows on stalks all winter long.”

In the valley’s rally to get corn out of the field before predicted inclement weather, Liakos said there are difficulties in cutting the crop.

“A lot of newer varieties today don’t stand as well; they get such heavy ears on them. This corn here is testing out at 61 pounds test weight, so the ears are really heavy now,” he said.

Like all farmers in the valley, Liakos’ crops of beans, beets and corn have endured the season’s challenges of weather and water. Both nearly unpredictable elements are a learning experience for any young farmer in their second year.

“(Yields) are definitely down this year. Last year was a pretty good year. We had good weather and ended up having good prices at the end. This year, we had early frost and probably should have went through and replanted more of the crop, but we didn’t,” Liakos said. “We had hot summer days; we just didn’t have enough water early on, so we don’t have the yields that we normally do.”

Many of the Panhandle farmers were affected by the breach of the Interstate Canal west of Lingle, Wyoming, that occurred on July 1. The event was promptly dealt with, but Liakos’ land was in one of the later groups to have irrigation water restored.

He said he commends the work from the Pathfinder Irrigation District and the prompt response.

“They definitely did a good job about getting it fixed in a timely manner,” Liakos said. “For as hot and as dry as it was, it was an uphill battle the rest of the summer once we got (irrigation water) back.”

With nearly no significant rain occurrences, Liakos, like other growers, experienced reduced yields on all crops.

The caveat to reduced yield equals a potentially higher price for the harvested grain. Liakos said higher prices could be centered on the short supply and drought conditions.

“I think a lot of that has to do with such a short supply right now due to the drought happening,” he said, commenting on the effect of high input prices, like fertilizer, with the current prices of corn and the future planning outlook.

“It’s a tough time but you just got to be smart with how you budget everything,” he said. “We’ve had record crop prices, which is great, but we also have record input prices, too. You just got to know how much you can spend to get a profitable yield and then you’ve got to be smart about your marketing to sell for a profit. If you sell it too cheap, or your prices are already set, that crop is already in the field so you’re losing money. It’s just knowing your differences to be profitable at the end.”

Liakos also takes consideration when planning his crop rotation and seed variety. When choosing crop varieties, he takes many factors into account.

“A lot of the corn that I plant has resistant genetics in it for (crop) diseases,” Liakos said. “We’ll do test blocks and consider chemical resistance, if it’s Roundup ready and whatnot, what traits it has, and price is a big one, too.”

Some choices on which crop varieties are planted go well, while others do not. Liakos said he is finding that to be another learning curve in the industry.

“We planted more drought resistant varieties this year because we knew that there was probably going to be a shortage of water. I kind of wish I would have planted all of it to that, but we didn’t know,” he said.

Liakos said he is also learning that fields that look good may not be what they seem once the harvester is in the field.

“It can be frustrating for sure, with some of my own corn we thought it was so robust, just looking at it all summer long, but we got into it, and it was not great. Both me and my dad were not happy with it,” he said.

He also noticed that the actual corn cob was shorter in many of his flood irrigated fields this year, an indication that yields would be down.

“We looked at all our (corn) fields this summer and they looked really good, but when we got into them with the combine, the ears where quite a bit smaller. They weren’t as long as they should have been,” Liakos said. “They were kind of stubby ears; it was kind of the same way with how the beets were, too.”

As he was planning to finish cutting the final 90 acres of corn, Liakos said active farming work does continue through the winter months. He will be busy in the shop making certain every piece of equipment is working and ready for spring planting, and the cows will be calving.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a slower time of year because we take care of the cattle in the wintertime. We go through repair equipment getting everything ready for the spring,” Liakos said. “Here in the next couple of weeks, we’ll pull the planter in and go through everything on that. Basically, rebuild it to get it ready and once we get done with the corn, we still have to wash the beat digger off.”

Though he stays busy, Liakos does have his father, George, to work alongside him and supply guidance.

“He gives me quite a bit of advice on what I should do and what I shouldn’t do. We butt heads quite a bit, I guess you could say, but that’s all right,” Liakos said.

He enjoys the management of his own farm and cattle, planning to grow both enterprises over time.

Liakos’ other goals seem simple: “I just want to be profitable and do a good job,” he said. “Farming is basically just sustainability, to make it better for our future generations and not running the ground into the ground.”