Farriers provide essential care to horses

Farriers are essential to the health of horses, two Panhandle farriers say in explaining their profession.

A farrier is a craftsman who trims and shoes horses’ hooves. Farriers Joe Gluth and Jacob Butler explain a farrier is so much more than those two things. Issues with hooves can cause pain, infections, and can even affect the joints of the animal and cause injury. Hoof care is truly the foundation for their well-being.

Gluth has been a farrier for more than 30 years. He moved from Arizona to Harrison in 2000. He’d apprenticed with a farrier who helped shoe the mules that worked on the Panama Canal during WWII. Gluth works primarily with quarter horses but could work on anything.

When asked how long it takes to shoe a horse, his answer was, “It depends on whether it’s a trim, a shoe, or a repair.”

Most importantly, Gluth said, he evaluates the horse’s gait.

“I rarely look up at the horse’s face. Every horse is different. I’m focused on whether their hooves are flat, level and balanced. One mistake can take a year to grow out and fix.”

Gluth recently made a transition to make room in his schedule for all 500 horses under his care and his family. His days used to include lots of “windshield time” as he traveled between South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming, visiting ranches and working on horses. Each day would involve making sure his truck and trailer were fully stocked with shoes, pads, tools — including an anvil or two — so that he had everything he needed to care for his clients. He had them all set on wheels so he could more easily roll them around.

In August 2022, he decided to settle down and leased part of the old Pioneer Animal Clinic off 20th Street and Sugar Factory Road in Scottsbluff. Now, horses come to him. The money, the time and the energy he saves gives him the ability to spend more time with his three kids who are, he said, “of an age that they’re sure busy with school activities.” His travel days are limited to ranches with larger herds.

There are myths out there that there is a shortage of farriers. Likely that’s because they’re hard to find.

“I’ve never really marketed my business,” Gluth said. “It’s just word of mouth.”

Gluth shared that there’s “not so much a shortage as people are aging out” and that the real shortage is that of experienced farriers in many areas. The weeks of classes, years of apprenticeships and the expense of all of the equipment that goes into the industry requires substantial dedication. He himself would love to find an apprentice “down the road.”

For those who are interested in working with horses, and training to be a farrier, there is a school in Crawford — Butler Professional Farriers School run by Doug Butler and his two sons, Jacob and Peter.

Jacob Butler also addressed the shortage of farriers.

“People seem to say that. A farrier’s work is physically demanding. People are leaving faster than they’re coming in.”

Their school, which opened in 2007, looks to help fill that shortage. Their 12-week program typically has class sizes no larger than six to make sure there is ample hands-on training for learning the tools, different anatomy of the various breeds, iron and forge work.

Horses differ in how often they need their hooves trimmed or shod.

“It depends on so many things, weather, wear and tear, location,” Jacob Butler said.

Typically, it’s about every two months. The horses at Fort Robinson that are used for tourists, and spend time on asphalt, wear down more quickly.

The Panhandle is full of working horses and domestic family horses. Every single one of them requires care of their hooves and each needs something different. Some need shoes. Some don’t. During the winter they might need pads between their hoof and the shoe to help pop out ice. During wet weather they may need additional care to prevent hoof rot. The summer brings faster growth and more frequent trims.

Each situation is different, complex, and, most of all, requires the care of a skilled farrier.