FFA Chapters compete in land contest

High School FFA students from the Panhandle competed in the West Region Land Judging contest on Oct. 12. The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (NRD) was host to the event held near Chadron.

Seven schools, many with multiple teams consisting of four students, entered the day as both a team and individual.

Land judging is typically a contest that challenges each student to appraise soil properties and make proper land use decisions.

The top four placing FFA teams in order where: Bayard with a score of 969 (Cambree Schmaltz, Riley Hopkins, Taylor Petersen and Nolan Dueker); Banner County with 897 (Adam Knaub, Wyatt Reichenberg, Nathan Clement and Micah Dittbenner); Bayard with 777 (Kierra Miller, Amy Albro, Matt Applegate and Shelbie McKibbin); and Bayard with 673 (Nate Barker, Emily Bennett, Leah Nesbitt and Dugan Pafford).

Top placing individuals in order where: Cambree Schmaltz with a score of 271 (Bayard), Riley Hopkins with 251 (Bayard), Adam Knaub with 246 (Banner County), Taylor Petersen with 229 (Bayard), Sunshine Vang with 225 (Scottsbluff), Wyatt Reichenberg with 223 and Nathan Clement with 222 (both Banner County).

Students that qualified from one of the seven regional events will be in competition for State Land Judging on Oct. 19 at the North Platte NRD office.