FFA District 12 CDE results
FFA District 12 CDE results

The District 12 career development event (CDE) competition was held at WNCC on Thursday, Jan. 6. The CDE’s are for participating FFA members in Grades 7 to 12, allowing students to test their skills learned through agriculture education instruction both in a hands-on application and an exam format. FFA members competed in teams and individually to earn the opportunity to travel to the Nebraska State FFA convention held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on April 6 - 8, 2022. The Nebraska state FFA competition currently offers nearly 20 CDE categories. District 12 provided area FFA Chapters four main CDE categories: floriculture, welding, agriculture sales and livestock management.

District CDE and state qualifying schools in order of finish are:

Floriculture: Scottsbluff, Bayard, Bridgeport, Chadron.

Welding: Hemingford, Garden County, Kimball, Scottsbluff.

Ag sales: Bayard, Sioux County, Scottsbluff.

Livestock management: Alliance, Morrill-Mitchell.

District CDE’s in livestock management further offered six livestock categories. The top three chapters in each category are listed in order of finishing score.

Beef: Potter-Dix, Hay Springs, Garden County.

Dairy: Gordon-Rushville, Alliance, Chadron.

Horse: Sioux County, Morrill-Mitchell, Hay Springs.

Sheep: Alliance, Chadron, Potter-Dix.

Swine: Alliance, Sidney, Creek Valley.

Poultry: Morrill-Mitchell, Alliance, Sidney.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

