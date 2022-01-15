FFA District 12 CDE results

The District 12 career development event (CDE) competition was held at WNCC on Thursday, Jan. 6. The CDE’s are for participating FFA members in Grades 7 to 12, allowing students to test their skills learned through agriculture education instruction both in a hands-on application and an exam format. FFA members competed in teams and individually to earn the opportunity to travel to the Nebraska State FFA convention held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on April 6 - 8, 2022. The Nebraska state FFA competition currently offers nearly 20 CDE categories. District 12 provided area FFA Chapters four main CDE categories: floriculture, welding, agriculture sales and livestock management.