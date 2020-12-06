Five Tax Deductions for your farm or ranch

Tax time can be a little stressful. In gathering all your forms and receipts in preparation for a visit to your accountant, don’t forget about these five deductions.

Home Office

You can deduct a percentage of your home mortgage or rent as a farm/ranch expense, if you use your home office exclusively for managing your operation and you have no other location where such tasks can be completed. Be aware that using the home office deduction does disallow that portion of your home from being eligible for the personal residence exclusion if you were to sell your home. You can estimate the percentage of expenses (rent, utilities) that should be allocated to your farm using the IRS Worksheet to Figure the Deduction for Business Use of Your Home in IRS Guide No. 587, Business Use of Your Home.

Cell Phone

Fees for calls from your cellphone related to your farm can be deducted as a farm expense. If your cell phone is part of a family plan, you must determine the portion of charges that can be attributed to your business, and deduct that expense accordingly.

Pre-paid Farm Supplies