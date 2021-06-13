Former Panhandle UNL faculty present seminar

A pair of former faculty members at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center will present a seminar June 14 at the Panhandle Center.

Drew Lyon, former dryland cropping systems specialist at the Panhandle Center, is now the Endowed Chair of Small Grains Extension and Research and Weed Science at Washington State University.

David Baltensperger, former alternative crops breeding specialist in the Panhandle, is now the Professor and Head of the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Lyon and Baltensperger will speak beginning at 3 p.m. in the Bluestem Room at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. The public is invited and there is no charge.

During their tenures in Nebraska, both men were also faculty supervisors at the UNL High Plains Agricultural Lab (HPAL), which is near Sidney. They are returning to western Nebraska to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of HPAL. That will be one of the focuses of the annual June HPAL field day on June 15.