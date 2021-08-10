Free legal clinic offered to farmers, ranchers

CHADRON — Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic on farm finance. The clinic is a one-on-one, not a group session, and is confidential. The clinic offers a chance to meet with an experienced ag law attorney and ag financial counselor who specialize in legal and financial issues related to farming and ranching, including financial planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, water rights and more.
The clinic will be offered in Chadron on Monday, Aug. 16.
To sign up for a clinic, call the Nebraska Farm Hotline, 1-800-464-0258.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.