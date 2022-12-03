FSA: Submit loan requests for financing early

The Farm Loan teams in the Dawes County and the Scotts Bluff County offices are already working on operating loans for spring 2023 and asks potential borrowers to submit their requests early so they can be timely processed. The farm loan team can help determine which loan programs are best for applicants.

FSA offers a wide range of low-interest loans that can meet the financial needs of any farm operation for just about any purpose.

Direct farm ownership loans can be used to purchase land and to make necessary improvements. The maximum loan amount for a direct farm ownership loan is $600,000 and a down payment is not required. Farm ownership loans are not to exceed 40 years.

Direct farm operating loans can be used to purchase livestock and feed, farm equipment, and other operating costs including family living expenses. The maximum loan amount for direct operating loans is $400,000 and are normally repaid within seven years.

Microloans are a simplified loan program that will provide up to $50,000 for both Farm Ownership and Operating Microloans to eligible applicants. These loans, targeted for smaller and non-traditional operations, can be used for operating expenses, starting a new operation, purchasing equipment, and other needs associated with a farming operation.

Farm Storage Facility Loans can be used to build permanent structures used to store eligible commodities, for storage and handling trucks, or portable or permanent handling equipment. A variety of structures are eligible under this loan, including bunker silos, grain bins, hay storage structures, and refrigerated structures for vegetables and fruit. A producer may borrow up to $500,000 per loan.

Youth Loans can be made for agricultural income-producing projects in connection with 4-H clubs, FFA and other agricultural groups. Projects must be planned and operated with the help of the organization advisor, produce sufficient income to repay the loan and provide the youth with practical business and educational experience. The maximum loan amount is $5,000.