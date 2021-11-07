 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funding available from USDA to protect groundwater
0 comments

Funding available from USDA to protect groundwater

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has funding available to assist landowners in source water protection priority areas to install conservation practices. Interested landowners have until Nov. 19 to apply.

John Wilson, acting state conservationist for NRCS in Nebraska said, “Since nearly all Nebraskans get their drinking water from groundwater, it’s important we work together to help protect this resource from contamination.”

Agricultural land located in the source water protection priority areas may be eligible to receive financial assistance.

Nebraska NRCS is now accepting applications for source water protection funding. Approved applicants can receive funding to install conservation practices used to address water quality that include nutrient management, irrigation water management, cover crops and conversion of flood to pivot or subsurface drip irrigation systems.

NRCS field office staff can determine if applicants are eligible for source water protection priority area financial assistance.

Applications are accepted anytime, but to be considered for funding in 2022, applications must be received by Nov. 19. Visit your local NRCS field office or contact Joanna Pope at joanna.pope@usda.gov to learn more.

nicole.heldt@starherald.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Area harvest progresses
Farm & Ranch

Area harvest progresses

Nebraska crop progress reports corn harvested was 60% for the week ending Oct. 24, 13% behind last year but ahead 47% for the five-year averag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News