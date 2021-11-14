Gary Darnall recognized as Distinguished Alumni by the University of Wyoming

“This award couldn’t have happened without the dedicated employees that ride for the brand, they don’t get the recognition that they should,” Darnall said.

“They are the ones that helped me make this happen and that are important to me, my wife, my family, my mentors and dedicated employees,” Darnall said.

Darnall was the first in his family to go to college and attended Wyoming on an athletic scholarship.

“One of the best things that ever happened to me was the encouragement of my mother and father to get an education,” Darnall said.

After graduation, Darnall’s goal was to return to the ranch his great-grandfather homesteaded to get involved. At that point in time, the ranch was not able to support two families and Darnall would teach for a few years at Western Nebraska Community College. He reflected on pursuing his goal, realizing it was not going to take a straight path. Darnall spoke of the dedication that goes along with pursuing those goals and said that odds are you will attain your goals in time.

“That is part of success, following the path and continuing to work towards that, you will be very successful because you worked hard to attain that goal,” Darnall said.