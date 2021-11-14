Gary Darnall recognized as Distinguished Alumni by the University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming Alumni Association annually recognizes its alumni whom are distinguished in their business, profession or life’s work; are persons of integrity, stature and demonstrate ability; reflect upon and realize the importance of their University of Wyoming (UW) education.
Among the honorees chosen for 2021 was College of Agriculture and Natural Resources alumnus Gary Darnall from Harrisburg. Darnall and other award recipients were recognized during Homecoming Week October 16-23.
Supporting Darnall when he received the award were his wife and family.
“Having them there with me was the greatest honor I could have received,” Darnall said.
Darnall is not known as a person to talk about himself, yet he was adamant in expressing his gratitude to the team of people that won this award with him.
“I am very honored and humbled to receive this award and as a result, I want to recognize the people that made it happen, they are the people around me,” Darnall said.
Accepting the award with Darnall was his wife Emilie, “my wife is the key,” Darnall said. Three generations of family were also there that included seven graduates with 10 degrees.
Darnall also recognized the many mentors that he has gone to for advice throughout the years, these people have become his good friends.
“This award couldn’t have happened without the dedicated employees that ride for the brand, they don’t get the recognition that they should,” Darnall said.
“They are the ones that helped me make this happen and that are important to me, my wife, my family, my mentors and dedicated employees,” Darnall said.
Darnall was the first in his family to go to college and attended Wyoming on an athletic scholarship.
“One of the best things that ever happened to me was the encouragement of my mother and father to get an education,” Darnall said.
After graduation, Darnall’s goal was to return to the ranch his great-grandfather homesteaded to get involved. At that point in time, the ranch was not able to support two families and Darnall would teach for a few years at Western Nebraska Community College. He reflected on pursuing his goal, realizing it was not going to take a straight path. Darnall spoke of the dedication that goes along with pursuing those goals and said that odds are you will attain your goals in time.
“That is part of success, following the path and continuing to work towards that, you will be very successful because you worked hard to attain that goal,” Darnall said.
Darnall has continued working the ranch, developing a top quality cow herd and feedlot operation. Karla Wilke, Cow-calf Production Specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center described Darnall as the real effector of change. Wilke explained that research results may encourage producers to adjust a practice but not very many are willing to take that risk. Darnall is a producer that effects change and shares with the industry what may or may not have worked.
“Production agriculture needs leaders like Gary Darnall to continue to make strides towards production efficiency and adapt to changes,” Wilke said.
Darnall has been involved with countless university research projects, many of which have greatly impacted the industry.
A project Darnall has been involved in for more than 25 years is a university internship program.
“Through hands-on learning young people have the opportunity to discover maybe not this is what I want to do but this isn’t what I want to do,” Darnall said.
He explained that in addition to the feedlot experience he helps them find focus in life and instills in them the importance of having a goal.
Ivan Rush had worked with Darnall for over 30 years.
“When I was at the university he was one of the people that would always go above and beyond to help the people around him excel,” Rush said.
Rush recalls the areas that he worked with Gary and that he was always giving of his time and talents, going above and beyond for the beef industry.
“Gary was just absolutely wonderful, I’ve always had nothing but respect for him,” Rush said.
Darnall is a fourth generation rancher, his son Lane is involved in the operation and some grandchildren are involved. He hopes to continue to perpetuate this lifestyle and business.