Gering High School’s FFA chapter will soon host their largest fundraiser of the year and put in a hard day’s work for their community while they’re at it.

The Hire-A-Helper event has become a staple for the Gering FFA in the three years since its founding. It involves every member of the organization along with a multitude of community partners and participants.

“We start off with a meal, and we’re going to have a steak nacho bar donated by Steel Grill,” said FFA president Katelyn Shimic. “After that we’ll start the auction, which includes everyone in our FFA chapter.”

Each member will be auctioned to the highest bidder to perform a day of work. After the event, the bidders get a chance to discuss what they’d like done with the helper they hired, who they are also obliged to provide lunch for on the day of the job.

FFA member Carter Shimic said that he was hired by his regular employer during last year’s event, which led to a lot of joking about what his duties would be.

“They were lining up a whole list of farmers’ toilets that I had to go and clean,” said Carter.

Katelyn has been an FFA officer for all three years since its founding, and she said that the Hire-A-Helper event has gotten better every year.

“We make around $20,000,” she said. “The first year we made about $15,000. It’s definitely our largest fundraiser of the year.”

The money raised through the auction goes toward financing trips for conferences, competitions and more FFA activities throughout the year, which in turn provide development and scholarship opportunities for students.

“We couldn’t do a lot of the things we do without this fundraiser,” she said. “The amount of people that come to support us is just crazy, because it’s people from all over. Farmers, bankers, businesspeople and sometimes parents. We’re very appreciative of them.”

Some businesses get involved by helping the students hand out fliers, or even taking them to events like trade shows to help spread the word.

The FFA Hire-A-Helper event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. in the Gering High School commons. Even those who don’t require hired help are encouraged to attend and make donations to support the Gering FFA.