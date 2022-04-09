Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District tunnel repairs move forward with estimated cost at $50 million

Built in 1917 under the North Platte Project, tunnel No. 2 on the Goshen and Gering-Fort Laramie main canal collapsed on July 17, 2019, creating a subsequent canal washout that continues to have catastrophic effects.

Estimates are reaching the $200 million mark on the loss to the economy since the collapse. The damaged tunnels had initially affected roughly 107,000 water acres south of the North Platte River reaching into both Nebraska and Wyoming. Rick Preston, manager for the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District, explained the collapse incurred around a $60 million impact on the economy in 2019.

During the irrigation offseason following the collapse, temporary work was done to secure the stability of tunnels with ribbing. In the 2020 growing season, the irrigation district restored up to 75% of the normal water flow. Once water was off, metal sheeting was put in the tunnels to improve flow over the supporting ribs but only 88% of the water was delivered to farms in the 2021 season.

“So in that year (2019), crop yields were down, farmers were just trying to survive and that cost keeps going,” Preston said. “We’ve lost revenues every year after that because we didn’t have the same amount of water to deliver to the crops. So crop yields have been down, farmers weren’t spending money. They were just trying to survive.”

Scott Hort with the Gering-Fort Laramie district said engineers from the global engineering firm, HDR Inc., recommended adding tapered sheeting before and after the rib sections in the tunnels. Preston explained the fix was suggested to lessen the backflow of water when it meets the rib sections.

“We are trying to force the same amount of water through smaller openings which impedes the flow,” Preston said. “Now that water will have a smooth wall instead of hitting those ribs and having to back up and go around it.”

With water allocations likely for the approaching season, they are hoping the recent adjustments will improve flow. Once the canal is at maximum flow they will be able to see if there are advantages to the latest efforts.

HDR Inc. engineers were brought on board in September 2021 to begin the arduous process of outlining permanent options for tunnels No. 1 and 2. Both irrigation districts held a joint meeting and agreed to the tunnel replacement option via sequential excavation. Hort said the rebuilding process will be the least invasive to the land surrounding the tunnels because it will stay in the existing footprint.

”It makes it easier, go back into the original outlay of the system than it does to go outside of it, and modify and change it,” Preston said. “So you have a better chance of just going in where the original work was done, and redo it, than you do have disturb and everything else to modify it under a different scale.”

The existing tunnels will be re-bored in manageable sections and re-lined to an effective diameter of 16 feet, two feet greater than what they currently are. It is estimated that completing both tunnels will cost around $50 million.

Preston said the engineering firm will be handling the environmental assessments and permits as well as the approval from state and federal agencies and construction bids. Once that begins to take place, the districts will have a more clear estimate of the procedure date and if the tunnels will be done at the same time or separately. Both Preston and Hort stressed the paperwork process would be long and gave a best estimate of fall 2024, if everything came together quickly.

Adam Hoesing, attorney with Simmons Olsen Law Firm, said the Gering-Fort Laramie district applied for ARPA aid funds as well as a Bureau of Reclamation loan for $23 million to cover their 51% of the estimated costs. Preston said the 50-year loan application would not be the most ideal situation. According to Hoesing, the funds for the tunnel replacement will most likely be a mixture from both sources and they will probably modify the loan request to the bureau to a more manageable amount.

Final unicameral approval was given to LB 1014 last week and it is now waiting on a signature from Gov. Pete Ricketts. LB 1014 allocates $23.5 million in ARPA aid to help fund repair to the canal.

Preston and Hort said the entire Goshen and Gering-Fort Laramie irrigation system is aged and will be needing upgrades.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.

