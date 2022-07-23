Giving glory to God: UNITE: Night of Worship returns to county fair July 31

A day of worship and compassion will return to the valley as the third annual Faith Day unites churches across the valley. The Scotts Bluff County Fair event will take place Sunday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstands.

The UNITE: Night of Worship event brings together different area churches into one worship band for an evening of contemporary Christian music and worship. This year’s participating churches include: Calvary Memorial, Chuck Wagon Church, Grace Chapel, Harvest Valley Church, Mitchell Berean Church, Mitchell Evangelical Free Church, Monument Bible Church, Northfield Church, The Rock Church, Sunrise Church, WestWay Christian Church, Zion Evangelical Church and Gering Zion.

The band is made up of members from local churches who will be performing for Faith Day at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on July 31.

It was Pastor Jon Simpson’s vision to put together a day of family-friendly and God-filled activities. Simpson, who came on as senior pastor at Mitchell Berean Church in Mitchell in August 2019, knew that other fairs across the country held similar events. He wanted to bring that atmosphere to Scotts Bluff County.

He roped in Mitchell Berean’s worship arts director Ken Boehr to spearhead the planning and not long after, Faith Day was scheduled.

“We’re riding it as long as God lets us do it,” Boehr said.

The first year of the UNITE: Night of Worship was in 2020, after the Scotts Bluff County Fair leadership agreed to partner with Mitchell Berean Church to host a Christian concert on Sunday ahead of the fair. Sidewalk Prophets was slated to perform, but due to the pandemic, the tour was canceled. That gave area churches an opportunity to come together for a community night of worship.

Leading up to the event, musicians from several churches attend rehearsals at Mitchell Berean Church, perfecting the set list and message for spectators.

“I really enjoy the relationships I get to build with other worship leaders and pastors in town because we get to spend a lot of time together working on music and praising God together,” Boehr said. “We share the gospel at every practice just so that we make sure we stay united on the purpose of what we’re doing and that’s to unite in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The mission is that the night of worship unites the church around the gospel of Jesus Christ through faith, fellowship and outreach.

Boehr said the music is inspired from scripture in Romans 12:1-2.

“There’s nothing more beautiful than the churches worshipping together,” he said. “That’s what we were created to do. We were created by God to give him glory and to worship him and here we have a night where we all get to do that together. It’s awesome.”

The evening will allow the body of Christ to sing with one voice. It also allows the church members to come together and share God’s love with the community. In John 13:34-35, God says, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”

“It’s just a beautiful time for the body of Christ to love on each other and see that we’re on the same team. The event is also for nonbelievers who may not have a relationship with God yet,” Boehr said.

“We want people to know that they are loved by a savior who wants to have an intimate relationship with them,” he said. “We don’t look down on them because they don’t believe in Christ yet. We just want them to experience the love of Christ.”

He hopes the celebration shows people that God is real and the churches are filled with love and connected to each other.

For more information about the UNITE: Night of Worship, visit unitethevalley.com or facebook.com/valleyunite. Churches interested in supporting the event with set up, hospitality and at the prayer tent can reach out via Facebook.