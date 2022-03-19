Goshen County families invest in local ag community

As meat prices continue to soar in the US, Goshen County residents Mark and Erin Estes and Erin’s parents, Dale and Trenda Weisshaar decided to step in and help local consumers a chance at getting meat at comparable prices with opening of Off the Hook meat facility.

Mark and Dale are working partners, and Trenda is a CPA in Torrington who is providing the business with her accounting expertise and Erin is a teacher at Lingle-Fort Laramie School but helps in the business as needed and has attended many trainings. Dale, a retired electrical journeyman lineman, is ready for this new adventure. Mark is a Goshen County native who believes in the sustainability of local food systems and has a background in fabrication.

“Our region produces some of the best livestock in the nation, so we are very proud to make it available to local consumers for a fair price,” said Estes. “We have lists of local producers as well as people looking to purchase shares of animals — we would love to add your name to either of those lists and help residents get in touch with the right people.”

Goshen County Economic Development helped the family get their start in finding an appropriate place for their business, the build was completed December 2021.

“We started out this process with Cold Springs Industrial Business Park and they helped us secure the property,” Estes commented. ‘It is a perfect piece of land because the location is out of town – providing enough room for trucks and trailers to pull through our corrals to off-load animals. We slaughter all our animals in our building but, having live animals outside of town makes the process easier.

“We would not be open today if it weren’t for the help of Goshen County Economic Development,” he added. “They have helped us with our business plan, securing land, providing grant money, and answering questions along the way.”

Off the Hook is a licensed custom exempt facility and will work with state inspection once they get their feet under them in beginning the business.

“We offer slaughtering and processing of domestic livestock including beef, pork, lamb and goats,” Estes said. “The State Department of Agriculture oversees butcher shops, and the division of Consumer Health Services has been tremendously helpful in providing resources, training, and information as we have designed our facility and worked to meet the rigorous inspection protocols that are inherent in a butcher shop,” he added.

The construction of the meat plant took about 12 months. The owners had to deal with several delays due to shortages of materials and supply chain issues, mostly because they started construction mid-pandemic.

Ken Farrier with Goshen County Construction is the general contractor, and the team appreciated his efforts hiring local contractors.

Mark and Dale spent a great deal of time touring butcher shops and talking to processors to design a building that would meet budget and processing objectives. The layout of the building was designed to prevent bottlenecks and create a product flow that is as efficient as possible. Another large consideration that was important is the cleaning work areas is a major daily task, so finding materials that were smooth, durable, and cleanable was a high priority for the owners.

Besides Mark and Dale, Off the Hook employs two others, Nate Bunning and Danny Brewer.

“We are looking to hire more team members and as we grow,” Estes said. “One of our employees has many years of slaughtering experience that he is bringing to the team. We are excited about a few new potential employees who already have experience to offer. We have been to trainings at the University of Wyoming Meat Lab in Laramie as well as at another local processing plant, Bear Mountain Beef in LaGrange. Both Mark and Erin have attended training with the Department of Agriculture in food safety and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) Systems.”

For now, Off the Hook is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. As the owners look to expand the business this summer to an on-site retail counter, it will have different hours with added employees.

“We are very excited to expand our business this summer to an on-site retail counter that will showcase local livestock,” Estes said. “Right now, we are slaughtering and processing under a custom-exempt license, which means that we are fabricating a product for people who own shares of an animal.”

The contact information for Off the Hook is 307-228-5067, online at www.offthehook307.com. You can also visit thier facility at 402 Cold Springs Ave. in Torrington.