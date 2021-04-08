Goshen County farm still in the family

“It was high time to call it quits.” That is how Ron Kaufman describes his decision to retire and sell the family farm in the Huntley community southeast of Torrington.

Although he is turning the farm over to the new owners, his daughter Stephanie Kath and her husband, Grant Kath, the retired University of Wyoming extension agent and 4-H leader does not plan to park himself in front of a TV with a cup of coffee.

“I don’t know how my wife put up with me being gone all the time,” Kaufman said, sitting at the kitchen table in the currently vacant farm house. “I needed a good spouse for that, and now we’re going to have time together.”

Kaufman and his wife, Ilene, will spend time in the Sierra Madre country near Saratoga, Wyoming, and visit son Brian, his wife, Tracie, and sons, Addison, Blake, and Zack, near Phoenix, Arizona.

Kaufman said the decision to sell the family farm was made two years ago at Christmas. He and Ilene moved into their new home in Torrington in April 2020. He also gave up his custom haying business, and arrangements were made to have a neighbor do the farming.

“We wanted to keep that part in the community,” he explained.