Grad student at Panhandle Center working to develop modern crop-breeding tools for proso millet

The third project will check the feasibility of using digital images obtained with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones) as a source of “high-throughput phenotyping.” With assistance from Bijesh Maharjan, the soil and nutrient management specialist at the Panhandle Center, the proso millet plots will be systematically photographed using drones. These images will be correlated to measurements taken in the fields and laboratories, to see whether the drone images can be analyzed to gather the same phenotype data as field and lab observation. If so, using drones would require much less field labor and cost to generate the data.

Yeyin Shi, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering, is helping this project in image analysis and extracting trait data to be matched with field-based data.

Proso millet is a crop with a long history and a list of potential benefits, according to Santra and Khound. Khound said it was domesticated 10,000 years ago in China, before either wheat or rice, and spread to other parts of the world. It is an important part of the human diet in

China, India, Russia, and other parts of Asia, as well as Africa.