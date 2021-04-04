Grad student Joshua Miranda Teo receives national outstanding student award

Miranda Teo’s poster titled “Palmer Amaranth Interference and Seed Production in Dry Edible Bean” also received first-place in Weeds of Agronomic Crops poster contest. In the poster he explained how Palmer amaranth has become prevalent in western Nebraska in the past five years. His field study quantified the impact of season-long Palmer amaranth interference in dry beans, utilizing different densities. At the highest density level tested, two Palmer amaranth plants per meter of row resulted in an 86 percent reduction in dry bean yield. He also found that Palmer amaranth was able to produce 107,000 to 297,000 seeds per plant. Integrated weed management approaches must be applied to control Palmer amaranth given the severe crop yield reduction and high seed production.