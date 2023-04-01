The University of Nebraska Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center has been home to several graduate students this past year.

Graduate students come here from across the U.S. and from other countries. To learn about agriculture, but also rural life in western Nebraska.

Jeffery Cluever, an entomology doctorate student, arrived in May 2018 from Florida, where he received his bachelor's and master's at the University of Florida.

“I came to the Panhandle in 2018 to research the western bean cutworm (WBC), a pest that has been plaguing growers for almost a century,” he said.

According to the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission, Nebraska is the number one producer of Great Northerns in the U.S., a favorite in soups and stews. Nebraska is also the number two producer of Pinto beans. Research is integral in saving the crop from cutworm infestations.

“During my time here, I combined social science data (i.e., surveys and focus groups) with standard biological assessments to better understand WBC control. I learned that WBC control is best made after peak flight and that the green bucket trap is effective for WBC monitoring and is well within the price range that growers are willing to pay. I also learned that on-farm research is crucial to proper engagement with stakeholders.”

Cluever also urges growers to get involved with on-farm research.

While western Nebraska is ideal for dry edible beans, it also has many crops considered dryland or has been adapted for a drier climate.

In October 2022, Milena Oliveira, who holds a doctorate degree in agronomy from the Federal University of Ceará, Brazil and is a post-doctoral research associate at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, arrived to study dryland cropping systems.

“The ultimate goal of my research is to evaluate intensive dryland and water-limited cropping systems that can enhance and stabilize production by emphasizing water management and soil conservation,” she said. “Specific focus areas include dryland wheat research, alternative cropping rotations, resource conservation, and plant physiological responses, especially crop water use efficiency.”

While working on their research, each student noted they have met many growers. For Oliveria, it is a bit surprising.

“I’ve found many interesting things, but the relationship (building) with farmers, getting to know their needs,” she said. “It is interesting.”

She added that researchers often do not build relationships with farmers in Brazil.

Cluever agreed, adding the research he worked on with the western bean cutworm took different turns as it changed to meet the grower's needs.

The University of Nebraska Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center will welcome more graduate students this summer as the crop research will get underway with planting season.