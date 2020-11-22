Grain is valuable, but lives are worth much more

Uneven surfaces may be created over time, by damage to a floor or naturally occurring terrain. Awareness of the surface helps, but it can still present a hazard during times when workers are concentrating on work activities. If an uneven surface cannot be remedied, make sure it’s easy to see. If possible, develop a walk path that avoids the uneven surface.

Poor visibility, such as working in an area where light is limited or moving from an area with bright light to a darker area, can set the stage for a slip, trip or fall. Add lighting if necessary, to make areas well lit.

Vehicles can pose slip, trip and fall hazards in many forms. Visibility, weather conditions and vehicle surfaces are all factors in these kinds of incidents. Before exiting a vehicle, look for potential hazards. When outside a vehicle, keep your eyes on the walking path and be mindful of any conditions that could affect vehicle surfaces.

Loaders and skid steers require the use of proper footholds and handholds when climbing into and out of cabs. Maintain three points of contact when climbing and stay on approved surfaces.

The most common slip, trip and fall accidents involve entering and exiting the cab of a truck. Maintain three points of contact and move at a controlled pace.