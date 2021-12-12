Grazing allotments available at Crescent Lake and North Platte National Wildlife Refuge Complex

SCOTTSBLUFF — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announce that portions of the Crescent Lake and North Platte National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be available for livestock grazing season long and seasonal.
Crescent Lake NWR and North Platte NWR are located in Garden County and Scotts Bluff County, respectively. Units on the Refuge Complex consist of native prairie grasslands, meadows, marshes and freshwater lakes. They serve as a refuge and breeding ground for migratory birds and other wildlife. Grazing is a management tool used to enhance grasslands components such as warm season native grasses which provide better nesting cover for ground nesting wild birds.
There will be 3-5 grazing allotments at Crescent Lake and 2-3 at North Platte NWR available next spring and/or fall. Allotments will be determined through a sealed bid system starting with the highest bidder meeting grazing requirements. The grazing periods vary from 1-2 months in spring and fall or season long 5-6 months, May to October. Crescent Lake units may be for up to three years. Interested bidders must be current livestock operators, at least 18 years of age and must own the cattle that will be grazed (sub-leasing is not permitted). Allotments will be awarded to the highest bidder meeting grazing requirements through a sealed bid system.
Bids must be received at the refuge headquarters by the bid opening, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan.12, 2022. Bidders must receive a bid packet before placing a bid. To get more information regarding the grazing program, bid process, or arrange to pick up a bid packet at the Crescent Lake NWR headquarters or call (308-762-4893 or 308-783-2247, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Crescent Lake refuge headquarters are located 28 miles north of Oshkosh or 28 miles south of Lakeside. North Platte Refuge is located north of Minatare Nebraska.
