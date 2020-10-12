Group to present new research, managing at virtual meeting

The Nebraska Section Society for Range Management annual meeting will give an in depth look at “New Technologies for Monitoring and Managing Rangeland”, even more crucial during current and persisting drought conditions.
The annual Nebraska Section Society for Range Management meeting will educate producers, rangeland managers and the common public about new management methods through a virtual format, scheduled to take place on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.
Topics to be focused on at this year’s meeting include animal performance, animal behavior, monitoring vegetation, wildlife habitat research, and new and effective methods to efficiently manage rangelands, especially important during current and persisting drought conditions.
“I am looking to the future and we are looking at a continued La Niña pattern which means it is hot and dry, so we might not get a lot of moisture this winter which is going to set us up poorly for the spring and if we don’t get moisture next year people are really going to start hurting,” Nebraska Section Society for Range Management Council member Jack Arterburn said, “If people haven’t been wondering their rangelands and really paying attention to their grazing especially this year it is really going to start hurting people and it might even be too late.”
Arterburn emphasized, a lack of proper rangeland management practices have long term impacts, yet during drought years these impacts prove to be even more severe and may have a longer recovery time.
“People need to also realize this is a long term problem, if they overgraze this year, especially in a dry year and we are going into a dry period it’s going to be even more important for people to pay attention to monitoring as well as their grazing,” Arterburn said.
During the Nebraska Section Society for Rangeland Management annual meeting, topics such as new research and management techniques will be focused on by UNL researchers who possess broad backgrounds in grazing and range sciences.
“Basically we are going to highlight some of the work being done by UNL researchers on different monitoring techniques,” Arterburn said, “There are a bunch of different management tools and theories on range distribution and it will be really interesting.”
“Producers first and foremost they are the ones we are trying to reach and educate, they are kind of like the front lines and we are trying to be there to back them up,” Nebraska Section Society for Range Management Council member Jack Arterburn said, “As well as the next generation we are trying to get students involved, there is a pretty heavy presence from Chadron State College and UNL, and I would encouraging those students to join.”
According to the Nebraska Section Society for Range Management press release, the Thursday morning business meeting and awards session will begin at 9:30 am MST. The afternoon session which will begin at 1:00 pm MST will feature Dr. Dirac Twidwell, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Assistant Professor and Rangeland Ecologist, discussing “Monitoring Vegetation Cover on Rangelands” and a discussion about “Monitoring Animal Performance on Rangelands” presented by Dr. Travis Mulliniks, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Specialist in Range Beef Nutrition
The Friday morning session will begin at 9:30 am MST and will feature undergraduate and graduate student presentations on current research projects. The Friday afternoon session, beginning at 1:00 pm MST will feature Dr. Mitchell Stephenson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Specialist in Range and Forage Management, discussing “Tools for Monitoring Grazing Behavior and Distribution on Rangelands” and Dr. Andrew Little, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Specialist in Landscape Habitat Management, discussing “Precision Conservation on Working Landscapes.”
Arterburn said, he encourages not only producers to attend the free virtual meeting but also any members of the public looking to learn more about range management. Additional information about the meeting is available on the Nebraska Section SRM website: www.nesrm.org, or contact Jack Arterburn, 308-249-3717 or jack.arterburn@unl.edu.
