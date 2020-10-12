Group to present new research, managing at virtual meeting

“People need to also realize this is a long term problem, if they overgraze this year, especially in a dry year and we are going into a dry period it’s going to be even more important for people to pay attention to monitoring as well as their grazing,” Arterburn said.

During the Nebraska Section Society for Rangeland Management annual meeting, topics such as new research and management techniques will be focused on by UNL researchers who possess broad backgrounds in grazing and range sciences.

“Basically we are going to highlight some of the work being done by UNL researchers on different monitoring techniques,” Arterburn said, “There are a bunch of different management tools and theories on range distribution and it will be really interesting.”

“Producers first and foremost they are the ones we are trying to reach and educate, they are kind of like the front lines and we are trying to be there to back them up,” Nebraska Section Society for Range Management Council member Jack Arterburn said, “As well as the next generation we are trying to get students involved, there is a pretty heavy presence from Chadron State College and UNL, and I would encouraging those students to join.”