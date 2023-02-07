The Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association held its annual Dry Edible Bean Day on Tuesday at the Gering Civic Center.

The Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association is a nonprofit founded in 1982 that is dedicated to supporting dry bean growers and educating the public on the value of the industry.

“The association represents the bean growers of Nebraska,” said President Dan Hinman. “We lobby for interests that pertain to the growers. Our mission is to promote research and education for the dry bean industry.”

Bean Day opened with the association’s annual meeting, during which members got to hear updates on the organization’s finances and leadership. Two elections were also held, which saw District I director Trevor Schneider and District II director Dean Keener both reelected for three year terms.

Following the business meeting, presentations were given on a wide range of topics pertaining to the dry edible bean industry.

“This year we lined up a few marketing experts, and we’ve also got weather analysts,” said Hinman. “Following that, the University of Nebraska bean researchers will give their report on the research they’ve done in the past year.”

Those marketing experts were Samuel Peck, an international marketing specialist with Jack’s Bean International, and Darin Aagard, a senior merchandising manager with Trinidad Benham Corporation. Their presentations highlighted the many factors impacting the dry edible bean market, with a particular focus on pinto, great northern, and light red kidney beans.

The marketing presentations were followed by some hopeful news from Rural Radio Network Weather Analyst Bill Boyer, who outlined the strong chance that weather patterns will shift into more favorable growing conditions over the course of 2023.

Presentations continued throughout the evening, with researchers from the UNL Panhandle Research, Extension & Education Center speaking on topics such as dry bean breeding activities, development of pest management programs and nutrient management for quality dry edible bean production.

According to Hinman, Bean Day provides an opportunity for growers to come together while also offering a chance for interested parties to educate themselves on the area’s agriculture.

“It’s a good day to come out if you’re involved in the industry or want to see what it’s about,” said Hinman.

The association also hosted a drive to collect canned and dried beans from Bean Day attendees. The collected products will be donated to the Scottsbluff-Gering Soup Kitchen.

For a more in-depth look at factors impacting the dry edible bean market and the expected changes in weather patterns, turn to Sunday’s edition of Farm & Ranch.