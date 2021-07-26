Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory Open House set for Aug. 25

The morning session will kick off with Elliot Dennis, UNL Livestock Extension Marketing Specialist, with an update of current livestock markets.

Sustainability is a key aspect of agriculture, and Jason Sawyer with the Kind Ranch Institute of Ranch Management will discuss sustainability at the ranch level. Next, Leah Beyer from Elance will dissect media’s influence on sustainability. Wrapping up the morning session, Brianna Buseman, UNL Youth Meats Extension assistant professor, will moderate a Q&A panel with local producers on their perspectives on direct marketing to consumers.

In the afternoon attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Brian Vander Ley, Great Plains Veterinary Center and Bruce Hoffman with Elanco on calf immunity and vaccination strategies.

The final leg of the open house features four breakout sessions, where attendees have the option to attend three of the four sessions. Sessions include flies and lies, a beef research update, range research update and a pregnancy checking demonstration.

This year’s open house is made possible by corporate sponsor Elanco.