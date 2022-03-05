 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight

Gummies finish strong at state FIRST LEGO League Challenge

  • 0

Fellowship of the Gummies (Gummies) represented Scotts Bluff County at the FIRST LEGO League state competition held in Grand Island on Feb. 26. The team made an impressive turn around after their regional showing, nearly earning a trip to nationals.

VIDEO Lego League

'Gummies' team members Capria Rogers and James Downer look on as Hudson DeVos and Landen Heine ready the next pieces to be added to the robot. The team placed 2nd, only 5 points behind 1st, at the state First Lego League contest.

“They were a comeback story because their robot was designed to score in the four hundreds,” coach Pam DeVos said. “They had some mechanical issues at regionals that they just didn’t have the time to figure out what was going wrong that day.”

Pam said the motors on the robot were not turning at the same speed which caused it to not drive straight.

Art DeVos explained that after regionals the team got to work and was able to determine how fast each wheel was rotating by putting pegs in the wheels. This revealed one wheel was consistently over rotating.

“When they replaced the wheel motors with smaller motors, it fixed the problem,” Art said. “Their robot was able to actually function at a much higher level.”

People are also reading…

VIDEO Lego League

The 'Gummies' were all smiles after earning a trophy at the First Lego League state competition. The team placed 2nd in Robot Games and 3rd on project. Pictured from left: Noah Rugroden, Landen Heine, Hudson DeVos, Wyatt Leggott, James Downer, Hunter Creech and Capria Rogers.

Forty teams entered the state competition, and the Gummies were one of two teams to score over 400 points on the robot table, earning them an impressive second place. Art said they missed out on first by a slim five points, finishing with 415 overall. They had scored those 5 points until their robot accidentally touched the wrong thing in the final seconds taking back those 5 points that they had originally gained.

“It was absolutely incredible to watch,” Art said. “They scored incredibly well. It was a much different day for the Gummies as far as being able to watch their robot perform to what they knew it could, and they were very elated that day.”

VIDEO Lego League

'Gummies' member, Hudson DeVos, presenting their Sail Mail project at the state First Lego League contest.

In addition to the robot games which are two-minute task rounds on the robot table, the team was scored on robot design, core values and a presentation. The Gummies’ presentation was titled “Sail Mail” and scored well enough to be placed in third. Art explained that in addition to being scored on how they present at the state contest, the team also had to submit a video as part of the presentation.

VIDEO Lego League

Fellowship of the Gummies members cheering on their robot from behind the line while Hudson Devos and Landen Heine are at the table waiting to make adjustments.

“That was probably where they got marked down just a little bit,” he said. “They went from regionals on a Saturday to having to videotape on a Monday. They couldn’t change much for scripts, but everyone was incredibly pleased with how it went.”

The Gummies may have narrowly missed this chance to compete at nationals, but they already have their sights set for next year. The team has been together for three years, and next year will be the final year of age eligibility for several of its members. In addition to Pam, the Gummies are coached by Cody Creech, Nathan Rice and Kiowa Rogers.

VIDEO Lego League

Fellowship of the Gummies competed in the First Lego League state contest held in Grand Island, Feb. 26: (from left) coach Kiowa Rogers, Noah Rugroden, Landen Heine, Hudson DeVos, coach Pam DeVos, Wyatt Leggott, James Downer, coach Cody Creech, Hunter Creech, Capria Rogers, and coach Nathan Rice.

“They’re poised to be one of the older teams in the state next year,” Pam said. “With their experience and with their knowledge, there’s a great chance that they could even potentially represent Scotts Bluff on the national level.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heritage runs deep in Hessler Farm

Heritage runs deep in Hessler Farm

Young Alexander Hessler and his family departed Norka, a German colony in western Russia, in 1906 with hopes to reach America. Many of those b…

Hosting school wide petting zoo

Hosting school wide petting zoo

The shop at Banner County Schools was filled with excitement and curiosity Friday afternoon. The entire school was invited to the FFA chapter’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News