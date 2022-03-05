Gummies finish strong at state FIRST LEGO League Challenge

Fellowship of the Gummies (Gummies) represented Scotts Bluff County at the FIRST LEGO League state competition held in Grand Island on Feb. 26. The team made an impressive turn around after their regional showing, nearly earning a trip to nationals.

“They were a comeback story because their robot was designed to score in the four hundreds,” coach Pam DeVos said. “They had some mechanical issues at regionals that they just didn’t have the time to figure out what was going wrong that day.”

Pam said the motors on the robot were not turning at the same speed which caused it to not drive straight.

Art DeVos explained that after regionals the team got to work and was able to determine how fast each wheel was rotating by putting pegs in the wheels. This revealed one wheel was consistently over rotating.

“When they replaced the wheel motors with smaller motors, it fixed the problem,” Art said. “Their robot was able to actually function at a much higher level.”

Forty teams entered the state competition, and the Gummies were one of two teams to score over 400 points on the robot table, earning them an impressive second place. Art said they missed out on first by a slim five points, finishing with 415 overall. They had scored those 5 points until their robot accidentally touched the wrong thing in the final seconds taking back those 5 points that they had originally gained.

“It was absolutely incredible to watch,” Art said. “They scored incredibly well. It was a much different day for the Gummies as far as being able to watch their robot perform to what they knew it could, and they were very elated that day.”

In addition to the robot games which are two-minute task rounds on the robot table, the team was scored on robot design, core values and a presentation. The Gummies’ presentation was titled “Sail Mail” and scored well enough to be placed in third. Art explained that in addition to being scored on how they present at the state contest, the team also had to submit a video as part of the presentation.

“That was probably where they got marked down just a little bit,” he said. “They went from regionals on a Saturday to having to videotape on a Monday. They couldn’t change much for scripts, but everyone was incredibly pleased with how it went.”

The Gummies may have narrowly missed this chance to compete at nationals, but they already have their sights set for next year. The team has been together for three years, and next year will be the final year of age eligibility for several of its members. In addition to Pam, the Gummies are coached by Cody Creech, Nathan Rice and Kiowa Rogers.

“They’re poised to be one of the older teams in the state next year,” Pam said. “With their experience and with their knowledge, there’s a great chance that they could even potentially represent Scotts Bluff on the national level.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.