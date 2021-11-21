Harvest in the valley is winding down

For the week ending Nov. 14 Nebraska had 5.5 suitable days of field work on average across the state, according to the USDA’s National Agriculture Statistic Agency,

Corn harvested was 90% complete, 6% behind this week last year but near 88% for the five year average. Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 10% poor, 28% fair, 50% good, and 10% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 98%, 3% ahead last year and near the 97% average. Sorghum harvest was 91% complete, 6% behind last year but near the 89% average.

Colorado crop progress reports 6.8 suitable days for field work, according to the USDA’s National Agriculture Statistic Service. Corn was near completion at 94%, 2% behind last year and ahead the 87% five-year average. Sorghum was 97% complete, 2% ahead last year and ahead the 84% average. Sunflowers harvested was 82% complete, 16% behind last year and slightly behind the 84% average. Winter wheat emerged was 89%, 3% behind the previous year and behind the 94% five-year average.

Wyoming reported 6.7 suitable days of field work across the state, according to the USDA’s National Agriculture Statistic Service. Corn harvest was 76% complete, 16% behind the previous year but near the 75% five-year average. Winter wheat condition was reported at 6% very poor, 18% poor, 58% fair, 14% good 4% excellent.

South Dakota report noted 4.8 days suitable for field work on average across the state, according to the USDA’s National Agriculture Statistic Agency. Corn harvest was 89% complete, behind 6% last year but ahead of the 79% five-year average. Winter wheat condition rated 6% very poor, 20% poor, 41% fair, 31% good, and 2% excellent. Sorghum harvest was near completion at 93%, behind 5% last year but ahead of the 86% average. Sunflower harvest was 83% complete, within 3% of last years average and ahead of the 73% five-year average.