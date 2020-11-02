Harvest reaches completion across the state

Corn

As of Oct. 26, the USDA reports corn harvest is 76% complete and moving along significantly ahead of 2019, by 36%. In addition to harvest progressing well past last year’s data, the USDA reports corn harvest is 30% ahead of the four year average. In comparison to the previous week’s harvest data, corn harvest has progressed by 18% over the last 7 days.

Soybeans

According to the USDA, 97% of soybeans have been harvested across the state, also ahead of last year’s harvest data and the four year average by 19%. The USDA reports over the last 7 days harvest has progressed by 5%.

Sorghum

The USDA reports 82% of this year’s sorghum harvest is complete, 46% ahead of 2019 numbers and 31% further along than the USDA’s four year average. Nebraska’s sorghum harvest has progressed by 22% over the last seven days.

Winter Wheat