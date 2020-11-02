 Skip to main content
Harvest reaches completion across the state
Corn

As of Oct. 26, the USDA reports corn harvest is 76% complete and moving along significantly ahead of 2019, by 36%. In addition to harvest progressing well past last year’s data, the USDA reports corn harvest is 30% ahead of the four year average. In comparison to the previous week’s harvest data, corn harvest has progressed by 18% over the last 7 days.

Soybeans

According to the USDA, 97% of soybeans have been harvested across the state, also ahead of last year’s harvest data and the four year average by 19%. The USDA reports over the last 7 days harvest has progressed by 5%.

Sorghum

The USDA reports 82% of this year’s sorghum harvest is complete, 46% ahead of 2019 numbers and 31% further along than the USDA’s four year average. Nebraska’s sorghum harvest has progressed by 22% over the last seven days.

Winter Wheat

As of Oct. 26, the USDA indicates 98% of next year’s winter wheat crop has been planted and 1% ahead of 2019 planting data and consistent with the USDA four year average. The USDA reports 84% of recently planted winter wheat has emerged, 14% behind 2019 emergent data. As of Oct. 26, the USDA indicates 40% of the winter wheat crop is in good condition, 36% in fair condition, 16% in poor condition, 5% in very poor condition and 3% in excellent condition.

Pasture and Range Condition

According to the USDA, 32% of range and pasture land in the state, is in good condition, 27% in fair condition, 22% in poor condition, 18% in very poor condition and 1% in excellent condition. In comparison to previous pasture and range condition data, the USDA reports an increase in range and pasture condition across the state, with 12% of land moving out of the very poor condition category.

Topsoil Moisture Condition

As of Oct. 26, the USDA reports 46% topsoil to have short moisture levels, 27% with adequate moisture levels, 27% with very short moisture levels and no topsoil has a surplus of moisture. In comparison previous

Subsoil Moisture Condition

The USDA reports 41% of subsoil has short moisture levels, 30% of subsoil within the state has adequate moisture levels , 28% with very short moisture levels and 1% with a moisture surplus.

All other crops not included in this week’s crop progress update have fully completed harvest and all production for 2020.

