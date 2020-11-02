Harvest reaches completion across the state

Corn
As of Oct. 26, the USDA reports corn harvest is 76% complete and moving along significantly ahead of 2019, by 36%. In addition to harvest progressing well past last year’s data, the USDA reports corn harvest is 30% ahead of the four year average. In comparison to the previous week’s harvest data, corn harvest has progressed by 18% over the last 7 days.
Soybeans
According to the USDA, 97% of soybeans have been harvested across the state, also ahead of last year’s harvest data and the four year average by 19%. The USDA reports over the last 7 days harvest has progressed by 5%.
Sorghum
The USDA reports 82% of this year’s sorghum harvest is complete, 46% ahead of 2019 numbers and 31% further along than the USDA’s four year average. Nebraska’s sorghum harvest has progressed by 22% over the last seven days.
Winter Wheat
As of Oct. 26, the USDA indicates 98% of next year’s winter wheat crop has been planted and 1% ahead of 2019 planting data and consistent with the USDA four year average. The USDA reports 84% of recently planted winter wheat has emerged, 14% behind 2019 emergent data. As of Oct. 26, the USDA indicates 40% of the winter wheat crop is in good condition, 36% in fair condition, 16% in poor condition, 5% in very poor condition and 3% in excellent condition.
Pasture and Range Condition
According to the USDA, 32% of range and pasture land in the state, is in good condition, 27% in fair condition, 22% in poor condition, 18% in very poor condition and 1% in excellent condition. In comparison to previous pasture and range condition data, the USDA reports an increase in range and pasture condition across the state, with 12% of land moving out of the very poor condition category.
Topsoil Moisture Condition
As of Oct. 26, the USDA reports 46% topsoil to have short moisture levels, 27% with adequate moisture levels, 27% with very short moisture levels and no topsoil has a surplus of moisture. In comparison previous
Subsoil Moisture Condition
The USDA reports 41% of subsoil has short moisture levels, 30% of subsoil within the state has adequate moisture levels , 28% with very short moisture levels and 1% with a moisture surplus.
All other crops not included in this week’s crop progress update have fully completed harvest and all production for 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!