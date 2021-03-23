Charlene and Brian Stephenson never expected to rescue dozens of horses.

“We actually weren’t out looking for them. It’s funny, they found us,” Charlene Stephenson said. “It just fell in our lap, and we were just like, ‘We’ll take it and run with it.’”

Now, 15 years later, their long-established nonprofit, East Point Horspice, has a new facility, so they can “help more horses, help more people.”

The couple just recently completed a memorial center where people can gather, cook and relax, along with a wheelchair-accessible restroom complete with shower,. The center is ready to be open to the public this summer. It’s been years of work, but they said the community support and donations made it possible.

The couple moved to Alliance 20 years ago, with two young boys and two horses. Charlene Stephenson is a veterinary technician in town. She said her rescue efforts started with one horse brought in by a couple to be euthanized due to a leg issue.

“I was certain I could help that horse,” she said. “I talked them into just letting me try. And if I fail, then we can still euthanize the horse, but it was worth a try. And so and we saved him.”

Her stable grew to three horses, then four, as word of mouth spread that the Stephensons would provide palliative care for injured or geriatric horses. Charlene said it got to a point where there were more horses than family members. She took old horses, horses off the slaughter truck, horses with behavioral and health problems. They’ve got 25 horses currently living at their ranch.

“Then when we started helping more and more horses in need, that’s when we got to the point where like, what are we going to do?” she said.

That’s where the therapeutic riding came in.

“It just made sense, you know, people helped the horses, so we thought horses can help people,” she said.

Charlene said she volunteered at a therapeutic riding clinic while attending Colorado State University, where she earned her riding instructor training and degree in animal sciences. She applied for nonprofit status in 2006.

For the first year, she had one rider. Now, she’s got about 20 people riding in the summer and nearly double that number in volunteers.

East Point Horspice accepts riders of all ages and walks of life. That can mean premature babies, to cancer patients, people working through emotional abuse or people with disabilities. East Point Horspice offers specially outfitted saddles for people with disabilities, including a wheelchair ramp and sling to safely lift people.

There’s the physical therapy, she said, as riding develops core strength, flexibility and balance.

“It’s amazing to watch the horse as a therapeutic tool,” Charlene said. “We’ve had several occupational and physical therapists tell us they’ve seen results they can’t get with traditional therapy.”

But there’s also responsibility and routine for caring for horses and –the most important part – the emotional connections.

“It really can be for everyone. If you have any kind of inclination to want to get to know a horse, and what we can learn from them, it just helps us grow as people, I believe,” Charlene Stephenson said.

While in the winter the round pen sits empty, Charlene and Brian Stephenson’s days are filled with chores. Medication and feeding all 25 horses takes about two hours on a warmer day and four hours in bitter cold. But, they said they wouldn’t give it up for the world.

Brian Stephenson, who has a degree in wildlife biology said their path was unexpected, but in hindsight was the best path.

“We’re very much of a mindset that you can’t forget where you are, because of what happened before got you to where you are now,” he said. “So the horses have been leading us along this path.”

+4 Agriculture on wheels: Program brings farming successes to Southeast High School Southeast High School ag teacher Jay Clapper wanted to make sure that even students who didn’t live on farms or ranches learn that there are endless opportunities in ag. So, he brings the farm experience to them.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.