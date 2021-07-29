Heartland Pulling Series will showcase UTV racing at the Scotts Bluff County Fair

While there will be cash prizes for the winners, Lussetto said many drivers compete for the love of the sport.

“The term pulling family gets thrown around a lot but it’s actually very true,” he said. “There are a lot of friends where...this is like their vacation and they hang out with like-minded people.”

Truck pulling won’t be the only contest at the shows. Lussetto also plans to implement a new attraction: utility task vehicle (UTV) racing.

“This is the first time this has ever been tried in any place I’ve been, but it’s going to be 100% local people,” he said.

These events will take place during intermissions at the truck and tractor pulls. Lussetto said he hopes for a tournament-style bracket, where they will start with 16 UTV racers and gradually whittle down the field to the top two to compete in the final contest.

“They’re going to start out like street outlaws, basically ... it’ll be like a side by side drag race for 200 feet,” he said.

The shows will start at 6 p.m. in the fair’s grandstand on both Aug. 4 and 5. Admission will begin at $8. Lussetto said he’s looking forward to putting on the shows.

“I mean, holy cow, that’s one thing that’s great about Mitchell,” he said. “Every year it’s a packed house. Mitchell’s always been great for us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.