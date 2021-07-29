Heartland Pulling Series will showcase UTV racing at the Scotts Bluff County Fair

Some 40 drivers from five states will test their mettle (and their metal) at the Scotts Bluff County Fair’s Heartland Truck and Tractor Pull on Aug. 4 and 5.
“We’ve got a lot of guys excited ... because they’re looking to hit two shows in the same place,” Heartland Pulling Series owner Greg Lussetto said. “We should have even more competitors than we’ve had in the past.”
The events will mark the tenth straight year that Lussetto’s Bridgeport-based group has organized truck pulls at the fair. It’s a tradition that was nearly broken with last year’s pandemic and associated lockdowns.
“Last year, we took a pretty big hit where we only had four shows, but we’re back up to having 12 this season,” he said. “They’re not all county fairs, but most of them are.”
This year, Heartland Pulling will put on events in Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Nebraska. Their next show will be at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport this Saturday.
“We’ve got quite a following of local guys that do it,” Lussetto said. Around 30 local amateurs will compete in their own classes.
Truck pulling can be a risky sport; sometimes, vehicles break down. There are various weight classes, but most trucks will be pulling 20 to 30 tons at ten times the horsepower of their factory settings.
While there will be cash prizes for the winners, Lussetto said many drivers compete for the love of the sport.
“The term pulling family gets thrown around a lot but it’s actually very true,” he said. “There are a lot of friends where...this is like their vacation and they hang out with like-minded people.”
Truck pulling won’t be the only contest at the shows. Lussetto also plans to implement a new attraction: utility task vehicle (UTV) racing.
“This is the first time this has ever been tried in any place I’ve been, but it’s going to be 100% local people,” he said.
These events will take place during intermissions at the truck and tractor pulls. Lussetto said he hopes for a tournament-style bracket, where they will start with 16 UTV racers and gradually whittle down the field to the top two to compete in the final contest.
“They’re going to start out like street outlaws, basically ... it’ll be like a side by side drag race for 200 feet,” he said.
The shows will start at 6 p.m. in the fair’s grandstand on both Aug. 4 and 5. Admission will begin at $8. Lussetto said he’s looking forward to putting on the shows.
“I mean, holy cow, that’s one thing that’s great about Mitchell,” he said. “Every year it’s a packed house. Mitchell’s always been great for us.”