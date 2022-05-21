Hemingford FFA closes out year as state champions in welding

The Hemingford FFA chapter celebrated an exceptional year at its annual banquet held May 5. The 38 FFA members were acknowledged for their hard work by receiving state degrees, chapter degrees, green hand degrees, discovery degrees and seniors received their graduation stoles.

The FFA chapter junior historian, Kail Miles, said the green hand degree was awarded to ninth grade members and higher who learned the mission, creed and emblem, and made plans for a supervised agriculture experience project (SAE). Chapter degrees were awarded to tenth grade members who were involved in the FFA activities, community service and completed the minimum hour requirement of an SAE project. Discovery degrees were awarded to seventh and eighth grade students that participated in FFA activities.

The Hemingford FFA adviser Gordon Karney commended the chapter members for participating in community service activities such as putting up and taking down the Christmas diorama. He said the chapter successfully held its annual Farm Safety Days for the Hemingford Elementary school as well as an Ag Olympics for the middle and high school students.

Karney said the chapter sent teams to compete at the district level in agricultural demonstration, agriscience, agronomy, creed speaking, employment skills, farm management, livestock management, livestock selection and welding. From the district level contests, the chapter qualified and competed at the state convention in agriscience, agricultural demonstration, agronomy, farm management and welding.

“Out of the district contests, we placed first in welding,” Karney said. “We then brought home the state championship in the welding contest.”

Members of the championship welding team were Avery Davies, TIG welding; Hunter Wyland, Oxy Acetylene; Ethan Specht, ARC; and Hayden McDonald, MIG.

The FFA chapter also announced $9,250 would be awarded to its senior members.

“We understand we couldn’t do any of this without the generous support of the community of Hemingford,” Karney said.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

