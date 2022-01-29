Hemingford's Sophie Hruby's qualifies for Tuffest World Championship in goat tying

Sophie was able to perfect her goat tying skill set to earn one of the spots for the Tuffest championship. She explained the basics of the goat tying sport begin with the start of the timer and the participant riding at top speed to a goat staked out on a ten foot rope. The rider skillfully directs the horse towards the goat and dismounts in motion to land at a run and follow the tethered line to the goat. The goat is then caught, put to the ground and the rider ties any three of its legs with a nylon string. Time is stopped once the rider removes their hands from the goat signaling the legs are tied. The goat must stay tied for six seconds after the rider has backed away. A participant may receive a no score if the goat comes untied and may be disqualified for roughness while handling the goat, touching the goat after the tie or their horse coming in contact with the goat or the tether.

“You get off while your horse is still running and then you run three or four strides up the rope (tethering the goat) to flank the goat,” Sophie explains.

Representing the Panhandle