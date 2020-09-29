Henkel’s Ag repair: bringing equipment options to the Panhandle

Locally family owned and operated, Henkel’s Ag Repair continues to break ground bringing new equipment opportunities to forage growers across the region.

Owner Dan Henkel said, since the businesses’ establishment in March of 2017, their small business has grown into a “pilot program so to speak”, for Krone, a farm equipment company designed and manufactured in Germany.

“We were the first one to become a Krone dealer in a small business repair shop and not at a dealership,” Dan said, “I think people prefer to do business with people they know and a smaller business . . . It gives them a sense of personal attention.”

A unique aspect of Henkel’s incorporation of Krone equipment into their business began with their local customers.

“Krone was selling a few pieces of equipment in the area when the company spoke to customers about who would be a good person or business to become a Krone dealer and several of them mentioned us,” Dan said, “They (Krone) came to us and then we sat down and talked for a while and came to agreement that, yeah, this would be a good deal.”