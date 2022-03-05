Heritage runs deep in Hessler Farm

Young Alexander Hessler and his family departed Norka, a German colony in western Russia, in 1906 with hopes to reach America. Many of those born in Norka and their descendants migrated to other countries before the entire Volga German population was deported in 1941.

Alex was eight years old when the ship his family was on docked in England. They would have to temporarily separate because his sister, Susie, had contracted chicken pox on the journey. Alex and his mother, Louise, would stay with Susie in England until she was well enough for the trip across the ocean. Eventually they would board a ship to Canada and reunite with the rest of the family that had already successfully made the crossing. The Hesslers most likely landed in Canada because Ellis Island, the most likely hub in America, was already full of immigrants.

The Hessler family spent the winter in Winnipeg, Canada, before they journeyed south to Sugar City, Colorado. Kerran Hessler, daughter-in-law of Alex, said the family rode the Great American Railroad to reach the rural town.

“The reason why they went there is because, as Germans, they were all familiar with sugar beets,” Alex’s son, Marion explained. “When they saw Sugar City, they thought that looked like a place to go because they already knew how to raise sugar beets.”

After four years in southeastern Colorado, the family moved to the Scottsbluff area where Alex met Mary Stricker. The pair would eventually marry on August 31, 1917. Together they would raise 11 children while working on sugar beet farms in the valley. Marion, the youngest of the 11 children, recalled that he was the only one of the 11 who was born in a hospital.

“That’s all my mom and dad did for about 10 years was work the beet fields for people,” Marion said. “They were poor people then. Finally dad was 44 (years old) when a neighbor said you got to go farm for yourself and they helped him make that happen.”

According to the family, in 1947, Alex rented what is now the family farm south of Mitchell from Oliver and Vera Jones. Marion remembers being 3 years old when his dad started working his own fields of sugar beets.

According to the Hesslers, one of the proudest days of Alex and Mary’s lives was when they became U.S. citizens: Alex on April 21, 1942, and Mary on March 6, 1952. In 1950 the family also celebrated their first High 10 Grower award that distinguished the valley’s growers producing the top 10 sugar beet yields for the season. The same notoriety still stands today as the high producer award which is divided amongst smaller areas in the region. It was no small feat for the once-German farmer to be acknowledged for his crop yield. The entire family worked hard to make the farm successful by maintaining the home, working the fields and sharing care of the younger children.

“He (Alex) was proud of them because you want on that High 10,” Marion said. “There were some tremendous yields back then, I can tell you that.”

The Hessler family recalled that 1962 was an extremely difficult farming year that was plagued with a late spring freeze, untimely rain, hail and an early fall freeze. Alex would take this as a sign to retire. Three sons, Robert, Morris and Marion took over the farming business in 1963.

Mary (Stricker) Hessler passed away in 1963 and Alex much later in 1987.

The brothers eventually purchased the original farm place south of Mitchell and further expanded by purchasing their own farms and leasing more farm ground. They earned the High 10 Grower award many times. Marion said they also fed cattle because it tied into farming well at the time. Many years later however, it became too complicated for the Hessler’s to compete with the larger feedlots so the brothers decided to stick to farming.

“Bob (Robert) was a really good farmer,” Marion reflected. “He was a bachelor and all he cared about was farming and cattle. We really missed him when he was gone.”

Robert suffered a heart attack in 1999. It was also in this year that Marion and Kerran’s sons formed their own corporation. Stuart and Jim purchased their own farms and leased more farm ground. Jim said their first year was particularly difficult when hail completely destroyed their crops. They risked replanting corn resulting in an extremely short growing season but the brothers were able to chop the corn for silage.

“We were selling silage for years after that,” Stuart said.

Jim recalled saying at the time that if they could make things work in a year like that, they should have enough confidence to make it any year. Stuart and Jim have been farming and raising their families south of Mitchell for 23 years now.

Morris’ son, Derrick, also began farming with Stuart and Jim. The three farmers were the third Hessler generation to farm in the valley. They would shift the main crop away from sugar beets but continued Alexander’s legacy. With their involvement, the Hessler family farm now encompasses 3,300 irrigated acres.

Stuart, his wife, Aimee; Jim, his wife, Sarah; and Derrick, his wife, Sarah, have all raised their families farming in the valley. Many of their children are now fourth generation Hessler farmers. Kerran said it was nice to be recognized for four generations of farmers in the valley. Marion and Karen both agreed that Jim’s youngest son, Kaden, would rather be on the farm than in school.

“I’ll farm for as long as I can,” Marion said. “But I’m on my way out and they’re taking over now.”

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation is honoring fourth generation Hessler Farm during their ag recognition and awards banquet on March 5, 2022.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.