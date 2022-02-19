High Plains region waiting for a drought buster

Wednesday’s moisture may have been a hassle for some people, but it put a band-aid on this week’s early fire season concerns. According to the Cheyenne weather station, the region is most likely going to experience a few more chances for light snow that could get us through the period when the dry winter ground transitions into spring growth.

“In the medium term it’s (moisture forecast) looking a little better than it has been; there will be a few more chances for some light snow but nothing really big in the pipeline that we’re seeing just yet,” Natoli said.

The Bureau of Reclamation released February forecasts which indicate the spring snowmelt runoff will be below average. Total April through July runoff in the North Platte River Basin above Glendo Dam is expected to be 90% of the 30-year average. As of Jan. 31, the combined storage content in the North Platte reservoirs was 86% of the 30-year average.

Natoli said despite strong snowpack at the beginning of January, the outlook has been trending worse.