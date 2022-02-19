High Plains region waiting for a drought buster

While the region remains highly concerned about drought, Wednesday’s moisture could be enough to hold off a March fire season.
Scotts Bluff County as well as portions of the High Plains region are in severe drought, which is the second tier of four levels of drought according to a Feb. 17 U.S. Drought Monitor report that includes data up to Feb 15.
“We (the High Plains region) have been really lacking precipitation since the middle of last summer,” Michael Natoli with the National Weather Service’s Cheyenne Weather Forecast Office said.
Natoli further explained meteorologist’s concern is the majority of snow that has fallen throughout this winter season has not soaked into the ground. Warm temperatures and wind have led to snow melt and surface water evaporation, leaving the region prized for continued drought conditions. With this concern comes the threat of a March fire season. Strong winds, dry ground cover and low humidity have led meteorologists to consider the region a high concern for fire weather heading into March.
Prior to the Wednesday precipitation, conditions in Scotts Bluff County were dry enough for grass fuels to be listed as ready to burn. According to the National Weather Service that means humidity and wind conditions could have reached the threshold to issue a Red Flag Warning. That weather condition will likely stay critical until the region gets a solid snow cover on the rangeland or we reach the period of green-up in the springtime.
Wednesday’s moisture may have been a hassle for some people, but it put a band-aid on this week’s early fire season concerns. According to the Cheyenne weather station, the region is most likely going to experience a few more chances for light snow that could get us through the period when the dry winter ground transitions into spring growth.
“In the medium term it’s (moisture forecast) looking a little better than it has been; there will be a few more chances for some light snow but nothing really big in the pipeline that we’re seeing just yet,” Natoli said.
The Bureau of Reclamation released February forecasts which indicate the spring snowmelt runoff will be below average. Total April through July runoff in the North Platte River Basin above Glendo Dam is expected to be 90% of the 30-year average. As of Jan. 31, the combined storage content in the North Platte reservoirs was 86% of the 30-year average.
Natoli said despite strong snowpack at the beginning of January, the outlook has been trending worse.
“We’re still alive, mountain areas are still holding steady, so we are not getting too concerned just yet,” Natoli said. “There’s some time for things to be made up. We’re generally hovering around 90 to 100% of normal for this time of year mostly thanks to a really strong snowpack that came in late December and early January.”
He further commented that there will be a few opportunities for some light to moderate mountain snowfall that will slow down the drought trend of the last five weeks. Though the drought outlook is trending toward increasing concern, Natoli reminds us that spring in the High Plains Region is typically one of the wettest times of the year. Fire safety should always be taken into consideration. If the region goes without snow for the remainder of winter, fire weather can be a concern.
For more drought monitoring information, visit droughtmonitor.unl.edu or noaa.gov.
