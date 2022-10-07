Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in two Panhandle counties

The 11th Nebraska case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was announced by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) on Oct. 4.

The case was detected in a backyard flock in Box Butte County while the 10th was reported in a commercial upland game producer in York County. The fall outbreak began with the ninth Nebraska case from a backyard farm in Dawes County on Sept. 19.

HPAI or avian influenza (AI) is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. At the time of detection, the farm is noted by the NDA and disease protocol is implemented. The flocks are humanely euthanized, and a 6.2-mile quarantine zone is established around the property.

“As expected, the number of AI cases in commercial flocks dropped off precipitously this summer,” Donald Reynolds, professor and poultry veterinarian at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said. “However, unlike previous AI outbreaks (e.g. 2015), there continued to be AI detections in backyard flocks.”

In 2015, the largest HPAI outbreak was recorded in the U.S. At that time, approximately 7.4 million turkeys, 43 million chickens and a limited number of mixed poultry flocks died from the disease or were depopulated in response.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 47.13 million birds were affected by HPAI as of Oct. 7. Nebraska was ranked the second highest reporting state with 5.01 million birds affected. Iowa leads with 13.37 million reported birds affected. However, Iowa’s last reported case was on May 4.

Of the 11 Nebraska cases, six are backyard flocks and in the U.S., more backyard flocks have reported detections than commercial, making this year’s outbreak unique.

“The number of backyard flock AI detections exceeds that of commercial flocks,” Reynolds said. “This is very different than in 2015 when AI detections in commercial flocks far exceeded backyard flocks. Also, there were much higher numbers of backyard flock AI detections through the summer.”

From June 1 through Aug. 30 there were 45 AI detections in backyard flocks in the U.S. as reported by APHIS.

In a statement provided by the NDA, AI can be spread by wild birds through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Wild birds can carry HPAI without becoming sick, while domestic birds can become very sick.

As of Oct. 5, Wyoming reported five AI detections in wild birds in the fall migratory season — late August through mid-November. The latest reported case was on Oct. 4 of a Great Horned Owl admitted to Wyoming’s Teton Raptor Center. At this time, there have been no reported AI cases in wild birds during the fall migratory season in Nebraska.

APHIS reported on Oct. 7 that Colorado had 4.72 million birds affected. On Sept. 21, Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Colorado following its latest recorded outbreak that affected 1.1 million birds.

In response to the surge of AI detections, the NDA is encouraging all bird owners to prevent contact between their birds and wildlife, and to practice strict biosecurity measures.

No human cases of AI viruses have been detected in the U.S. and the risk to people getting HPAI infections from birds is low.

“Certainly, there is much concern that AI is reemerging, and all precautions and biosecurity measures should be taken,” Reynolds said. “We must not be lured into complacency and think that AI is behind us. It is not.”

If signs of HPAI are suspected in a bird, it should be reported to NDA at 402-471-2351, USDA at 866-536-7593 or a local veterinarian. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/avianNDA or tinyurl.com/USDAbird.