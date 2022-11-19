Historic Saddle Club celebrates 75 years of horsemanship

In 1947, a group of Scottsbluff business owners, ranchers and farmers became charter members in forming what is known today as the Historic Saddle Club. The club was established to provide horsemanship events, mainly competitive, while encouraging fellowship and family involvement.

In its early years, the club events took place where Cleveland Field sits today.

“...We actually started showing on Cleveland Field,” Patti Larsen, a lifetime member of the club, said. “I don’t remember riding there, of course, I was still riding behind everybody then.”

As one of a small handful of living lifetime members, Larsen grew up attending the club’s yearly activities and eventually competed as well. She recalls lavish events that included not only a packed show program but also entertainers.

“Oh, we had so much going on,” she said. “There were bleachers packed completely around the arena and shows that ran on into the night. We had people come in from all over. We had trick riders and we actually had Shatka Bear Step here. He came here and did the Lord’s Prayer in Indian sign language.”

Early annual events were similar to those today — horse shows, trail rides, gymkhanas and cattle events that included team roping. But there were many different interests as well.

“We had drill teams that won parades and we had polo cross. I don’t know much about that, but Juanita Baker (a fellow lifetime member) actually rode in that,” Larsen said.

She said the groups founding members realized the events had outgrown Cleveland Field, so the present site was purchased, and plans were made to host the growing interests of the horsemen.

Once the transition had been made, the “crows’ nest” or announcers stand, was once a theatrical hub for all the events. Larsen recalls when the announcing platform was large enough to hold numerous people crucial to running a successful event, plus an organ.

“They would decorate the crow’s nest and there was even an organist in there, she played the organ for the horse show,” she said. “They used to give out the ribbons (from ladies dressed in ball gowns), not even worrying about if those ranch horses liked those ladies dressed in formal wear.”

The horse shows were extravagant, she remembers, stretching into three days packed with a wide range of events. Some of those popular in the 1950-70s included polo, jumping, breed classes and a drill team called the Saddleaires, to highlight just a few.

“We rode every week, the Saddleaires did, and then there was the Liberty Bells,” Larsen said.

During a recent visit to the Historic Saddle Club, she reminisced about those early glory days when the club was alive with activity as she went through materials.

“That was me when I was 12, the crazy thing is, these were relay races. I didn’t even know what barrels were until I was in high school rodeo because we ran a trail of six cans up and back. That was barrels to me, the relay race.”

Of her recollections, Larsen also recalls the significance of holding the elected position of queen for the club. Many prominent ladies in the community held that title, often moving on to further opportunities.

“The queens didn’t start when the saddle club first started. I think there are at least two of us queens that were Miss Rodeo Nebraska, too,” Larsen said. “I went to Syracuse, New York, for the National Appaloosas show where they judge for their queen contest; I competed and was crowned National Appaloosas Queen.”

Stored in the club house, there is an extra-large tote piled to the top with memorabilia gathered by early members, Lois Metcalf and Joyce Kreiling.

The materials were gathered in an effort to garner the club national recognition with a historical designation.

“Those ladies got all this stuff together, got it all documented and that’s what got us our historic designation,” Larsen said.

As part of being designated to the National Registry of Historical Places in December 2007, the grounds were noted for repurposing prisoner-of-war barracks. The wood structures were moved from the original camp near the Scottsbluff airport to the present saddle club location to be used as horse boarding stalls.

“Our stalls, unbeknownst to me until they came out with the (research), those stalls were part of the barracks from the Japanese prisoner-of-war camp,” Larsen said. “I think, they just picked them up and moved them here.”

In its initial glory days, Larsen said the barracks that had been repurposed into single horse barns with added fence stretching outdoors for the horse, would board up to three visiting horses.

“I don’t know how they managed it, they took the stalls that we have now with the runs, and they blocked the stall off, divided the run and had three stalls,” she said. “And they worked. They’d pull in from Denver with semis of horses.”

Since the 1970s, the two rows of stalls have seen some neglect and wear, but as the club is experiencing a significant increase in activities moving into the future, efforts are being made to refurbish.

“We have basically emptied the back stalls, with four that we still need to fix, but those are actually day stalls,” Val Baker, a leader in the club, said. “With our two-day events and our long events, we’ve rented those to people. That’s getting to become quite a thing. We have people coming from farther and farther away to our events. They’ll come in the night before, stay that evening; so that’s pretty exciting.”

Baker grew up attending events at the saddle club after her parents moved to the area because of the club’s early polo events. She and her sister once held the club’s queen title. Her mother is a lifetime member and her father holds a place on the “fallen saddles” placard in the club house.

After a military career that included keeping her horses close, Baker returned to the area in 2017. Since then, she and a group of dedicated volunteers have been driving the club back toward its earliest glory days.

“We’ve had the Erin (Johnson with husband Darnell) breakaway clinic the last two years and three years ago, we had Tyler Magnus, a team roper who is a very big deal in Texas,” Baker said. “We’ve had roping clinics and this coming year, we have a one-day breakaway and goat tying clinic being set up. We also did the working equitation clinic this past year, hoping to keep that going again. We’re also going to try to just have a flag clinic where they learn how to turn the horse on the flag.”

In addition to bringing popular names in growing interests to the club, Baker, along with the board members, have taken action to update the entire club grounds.

With budgeting and donations at the forefront, the group have managed to purchase a tractor with necessary attachments, smoothed a once pothole-ridden drive, relocated the entrance and set a new sign and more.

They have set goals for achieving more improvements that will make the grounds more sustainable in the future.

The group’s efforts have even included increasing the number of bat houses at the club. Delaney Bruce, of the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, facilitated placement just this year. Encouraging bats into the area will naturally reduce the number of mosquitos that congregate at the club’s location.

“We have a bat house on every single light pole around the arena and honestly, we have not had mosquito problems to the depth that I recall when I was younger,” Baker said. “(The 4-Her’s) would go on rides to check out the houses, not nesting boxes but just sleeping boxes, and maybe we’d see the little brown bats.”

The club has future goals to replace halogen lights in the arena and grounds with solar-powered lights. This project will hopefully extend to the new outer sorting pens and practice arena.

The lighting project and a more efficient system for watering the main arena will help carry the club into its next 25 years, Baker said.

“For upcoming goals, we are looking for people to help us with a more cost-effective lighting for both arenas. We want to try to do a solar kind of lighting,” she said. “We are going to redo the water system this winter so that we can water all of the arenas so that we can truly rip the ground to have some speedy events.”

After increasing the number of events and attendees for the past five years, the club’s year-end awards banquet has finally outgrown the ground’s club house. This year’s banquet will be at held a larger venue and is set to honor and award many participants.

New this year is the club’s Youth Ambassador Award that will honor someone willing to put in hours of volunteer time on a points system.

“They got points for doing everything from cleaning the grounds to being in parades, anything that they didn’t win money for,” Baker said. “We got a $2,000 saddle certificate that we’re going to award at the end of the year banquet to the kiddo that got the most points for a custom-made saddle. The saddle certificate is for those kids who maybe aren’t on the fastest horses or the best at something, but they help all the time and know the true meaning of being an ambassador and helping.”

As the 75th year draws to a close, all members, past and present, are invited to gather for the annual year-end awards banquet. The 75th celebration, awards banquet and Christmas party will be Dec. 4, 5 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center.

For more information about the Historic Saddle Club and its events, visit its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/historicsaddleclub.